Nefesh B’Nefesh chief: Aliyah interest surges despite COVID-19

Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh, reports that interest in aliyah from North America continues to be at an all-time high, despite the continued COVID-19 crisis and lockdown in Israel.Speaking with Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, Fass said, “Corona has made people pause and recalibrate their personal compass, by allowing them to see and evaluate if they can work remotely, and can bring their profession to Israel.” Fass reports that since April, 16,000 families have contacted the Nefesh B’Nefesh hotline requesting information about aliyah, which is an increase of more than 300% over the previous year, and more than 5,000 families have submitted aliyah applications since April 1. “If we as a government and the agencies involved step up and make sure it happens, we can see a huge spike in aliyah,” he said. Watch full conference video >>Rabbi Fass paid tribute to the 16,000 new olim who have arrived since April during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling them “heroes.”
