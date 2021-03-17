Nefesh B’Nefesh Launches’ Aliyah Inspired’ Online Event

Nefesh B’Nefesh , the nonprofit organization that facilitates Aliyah from North America, has launched its ‘Aliyah Inspired’ virtual event. The happening, held in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL), and the Jewish National Fund-USA, is a month-long program with over thirty events, where prospective Olim can meet with diverse groups of Olim from different backgrounds, ages, and experiences. These Olim will virtually welcome people into their homes as they share their Aliyah stories, challenges, and inspiration.

The online seminars will include a series of ‘Making Aliyah Work’ panels, where future Olim can hear from people in their field of work and how they have made Aliyah work for them. Other webinars will include meetings with Olim from various communities around

Israel, sessions featuring parents discussing the education system, and retirees sharing their experiences and reasons why they chose Israel. In addition, Nefesh B’Nefesh will host several inspirational sessions with Jewish community leaders, authors, and a special event dedicated to medical professionals.

“Nefesh B’Nefesh is proud to be able to continue to provide the services our Olim need – even from afar,” said Sarah Kantor, Head of Marketing and Events at Nefesh B’Nefesh.

“Aliyah Inspired is just another example of how we have worked to overcome some of the challenges of the pandemic to support our Olim in various ways and additionally offer inspirational content on their way to fulfilling their Zionist dream of living in Israel. While

our team looks forward to being able to meet in person, we are excited to offer this dedicated programming this coming month.”

In previous years, Nefesh B’Nefesh has held a Mega Aliyah Event in the New York area, inviting prospective Olim from around North America to participate in an all-inclusive one-day event, helping them plan and prepare for their upcoming Aliyah. Last year, with the

outbreak of the Coronavirus, the organization had to cancel the event and within a few days, pivoted the entire fair into an online conference in real-time.

The virtual event is available to all potential Olim around the world. The event calendar and further information can be found here

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}