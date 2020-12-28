The Jewish Agency for Israel estimates that they will have assisted more than 20,000 olim (new immigrants) from 70 different countries in making aliyah (immigrating to Israel) by the end of the year, despite 2020 being ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. This also involved extra assistance from the Aliyah and Integration Ministry and the Interior Ministry.Making aliyah has been proven most challenging for Jewish families coming from all over the globe, considering the limitations on mobility and international travel in place. Data tabulated by The Jewish Agency showed that from January–November of this year, around 10,200 people arrived from countries of the former Soviet Union; approximately 3,120 from Western Europe (about 2,220 from France - nearly the same number as in 2019); around 2,850 from North America (roughly 2,550 from the United States, according to Jewish Agency data in coordination with Nefesh B’Nefesh); about 1,500 from Latin America; around 280 from South Africa; and nearly 90 from Australia and New Zealand. The total number of olim from Ethiopia in 2020 is expected to be 1,200, of which 650 arrived in December."A wonderful thing happened to us - 20,000 Jews immigrated to the State of Israel during this pandemic year. 20,000 people who were ready to leave everything behind, in a challenging period of global turmoil, to come build a new life in Israel,” said Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog, in a meeting with children who immigrated to Israel during the pandemic from all over the world.The aliyah numbers for the year coincided with a sharp increase in people interested in moving to Israel. Since the start of 2020, The Jewish Agency has received around 160,000 inquiries about immigration to Israel, and has opened roughly 41,000 new aliyah application files, including 28,000 files from Western countries – which is twice the number opened in 2019. There was also a 41 percent increase in files opened for young adults aged 18-35 from Western countries. The Jewish Agency estimates that Israel can expect an influx of about 250,000 olim to Israel over the next 3 to 5 years, assuming that the Israeli government implements a national plan for such a large wave of immigration and absorption.“These olim landed straight into two weeks of isolation in a new country, unknown to everyone. There is nothing more exciting than seeing these wonderful children who made Aliyah during this difficult year. I hope COVID-19 will soon be over for them and their friends, that we will see the great wave of immigration that we are anticipating from all over the world, and that all the new olim will have a smooth integration and be received with much love,” added Herzog.
In accordance with Israel's pandemic regulations, the new immigrants went into quarantine immediately upon arrival in Israel, and thousands were housed in quarantine hotels set up for this purpose.For those unfamiliar with The Jewish Agency, since 1929, they have been working to secure a vibrant Jewish future. The organization has done much work in the Diaspora such as having hundreds of Jewish Agency shlichim (Israeli emissaries) continued to serve their host communities with a wide variety of virtual educational programming, as well as socially distant one-on-one meetings, and special projects to assist tens of thousands of families and young people.In the wake of the pandemic, the Jewish Agency has also instituted an emergency plan to breathe hope into Jewish communities worldwide, including immediate and interest-free loans totaling tens of millions of shekels to dozens of Jewish organizations that provide essential services. The loan fund was created in partnership with the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA).The Jewish Agency has also been involved with the establishment of Global Roundtables, in partnership with the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, consisting of leaders of 30 global and regional Jewish organizations, who are mapping out the needs of Jewish communities.The Jewish Agency also does work in Israel, being able to aid vulnerable populations in Israel throughout the coronavirus crisis through caring for 7,000 elderly residents of Amigour senior housing, most of whom are Holocaust survivors and new immigrants, as well as daily assistance for the 6,000 new immigrants residing in absorption centers during the height of the pandemic, and a special aid campaign for Lone Immigrant Soldiers in the IDF.They also provide support for thousands of children and their parents in Israel's social and geographic peripheries (totaling around 12,000 Israelis at-risk) who participate in the Youth Futures program, whose staff help the children build confidence and skills in their academics, social lives and emotional resilience with widespread distribution of thousands of computer tablets to needy children, so they could fully participate in distance learning.The Jewish Agency continues to be the Jewish world's first responder, prepared to address emergencies in Israel, and to rescue Jews from countries where they are at risk.