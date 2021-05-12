Nefesh B’Nefesh presents outstanding Anglo olim with Bonei Zion Prize

Moments before the barrage of rocket terror rained down on Israel Tuesday evening, a championship-winning basketball coach, a former United Nations ambassador, and the president emeritus of the world’s largest Jewish campus organization were among the English-speaking Olim honored at the Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion award ceremony for their outstanding contributions to Israel’s modern society and history.

Nefesh B’Nefesh , in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA, held its annual Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize ceremony, paying tribute to seven Olim who have made a remarkable impact on Israel. The honorees were celebrated at the Tower of David Museum in the presence of the Mayor of Jerusalem, Mr. Moshe Lion, in a ceremony that was originally scheduled to be held last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As Israeli society continues to evolve against the backdrop of a world undergoing major changes and hardships, one of the facets that remain constant are the inspirational and innovative contributions of Olim to the strength and vitality of the Jewish State,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “As interest in Aliyah continues to surge in defiance of the pandemic, Israel can undoubtedly continue to expect the infusion of ingenuity, resources, and skills that Aliyah brings to our country in the years and decades to come.” Recipient David Blatt (center) with Tony Gelbart, Avraham Duvdevani, Sylvan Adams and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass. (Photo credit: Yonit Schiller)



Some 150 guests attended the event, where Mayor Lion, Chairman of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, Avraham Duvdevani, Nefesh B’Nefesh Co-Founders Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart, along with Sylvan Adams, the benefactor of the prize, presented the honorees with their awards.

“I am honored to sponsor the Bonei Zion prizes that were awarded to an outstanding and meritorious cohort of recipients this year,” said Sylvan Adams, benefactor of the Bonei Zion Prize. “As an oleh myself (December 2015), my gratitude to the state in accepting my wife and me as citizens encouraged me to continue to give back, a debt that can never be fully repaid. Mazal tov to the Bonei Zion prize winners and thank you for your exemplary contributions to our beautiful country and Am Israel.”

Also congratulating the recipients was The Jewish Agency for Israel’s Chairman of the Executive, Isaac Herzog, who said despite being born in Israel, he feels that he’s an Anglo at heart due to his family lineage from the United Kingdom. “Each and every one of you is an example of your incredible contribution to the State of Israel and Jewish people at large. It’s about time you are heralded as a true example of why Aliyah is so important to Israel.”

These impressive recipients were chosen by an esteemed panel of committee members, and represent excellence achieved in a variety of fields, including Science & Medicine; Community & Non-Profit; Education; Israel Advocacy; Culture, Art & Sports; Lifetime Achievement; and Young Leadership.

