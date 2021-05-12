Two killed in Lod in overnight rocket barrage, IDF retaliating in Gaza

Two Israelis, a man in his 40s and a young girl, were killed after a rocket scored a direct hit on a car in Lod early Wednesday morning in a fresh barrage launched by terrorists in the Gaza Strip at the center of Israel.

Rockets pounded Israel throughout Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with sirens sounding throughout the center of the country and in the South, including Tel Aviv and Beersheba.

The IDF continued its attacks on various terror targets in the Gaza Strip throughout the night, including against a Hamas structure in the northern Gaza Strip which the military said was home to the terror group's intelligence, public relations and Gaza brigade units. Civilians present were warned to evacuate before the bombing. In another attack, the IDF targeted two Hamas operatives responsible for some of the recent rocket launches into Israel: Hassan Kaogi, the head of Hamas' military intelligence security wing, as well as his second-in-command, Wail Issa, the head of Hamas' intelligence counterespionage wing.

The Iron Dome was activated early Wednesday morning in the city of Dimona, home to Israel's nuclear reactor, to intercept a rocket heading for the city.