Two killed in Lod in overnight rocket barrage, IDF retaliating in Gaza

Two Israelis, a man in his 40s and a young girl, were killed after a rocket scored a direct hit on a car in Lod early Wednesday morning in a fresh barrage launched by terrorists in the Gaza Strip at the center of Israel.
Rockets pounded Israel throughout Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with sirens sounding throughout the center of the country and in the South, including Tel Aviv and Beersheba.
The IDF continued its attacks on various terror targets in the Gaza Strip throughout the night, including against a Hamas structure in the northern Gaza Strip which the military said was home to the terror group's intelligence, public relations and Gaza brigade units. Civilians present were warned to evacuate before the bombing.
In another attack, the IDF targeted two Hamas operatives responsible for some of the recent rocket launches into Israel: Hassan Kaogi, the head of Hamas' military intelligence security wing, as well as his second-in-command, Wail Issa, the head of Hamas' intelligence counterespionage wing.
The Iron Dome was activated early Wednesday morning in the city of Dimona, home to Israel's nuclear reactor, to intercept a rocket heading for the city.
The Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility on Wednesday morning for over 100 rockets fired at Tel Aviv and 100 rockets fired at Beersheba. Some 1,000 rockets have been fired into Israel since the beginning of the hostilities on Monday.
Of those injured from the rocket attacks, two are in serious condition: an 81-year-old woman and 30-year-old woman who was injured by shrapnel in her upper body.
Additionally, four are in moderate condition and 24 are in light condition, with 16 of them injured while they were running for cover during rocket attacks.
First aid responders treated 43 civilians for anxiety and trauma, with few requiring additional medical attention.