Netanyahu addresses historic UAE-Israel peace - WATCH NOW

Now Netanyahu’s address: Historic night, new age of relations w the Arab world

Full official peace between Israel and the UAE - one of the strongest countries in the world — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) August 13, 2020

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the historic peace deal that Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached on Thursday which will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement that US President Donald Trump helped broker.Under the agreement, Israel has agreed to suspend applying sovereignty to areas of the West Bank that it has been discussing annexing, senior White House officials told Reuters."Together we can bring a wonderful future. It’s an incomparably exciting moment, a historic moment for peace in the Middle East...I have the great privilege to make the 3rd peace treaty between Israel & an Arab country, UAE," Netanyahu said.He added that the "agreement shows huge change in status of Israel in Middle East. After decades of Israel seen as an enemy, today many many countries see Israel as a strategic ally for stability advancement and for peace. Other Arab and Muslim countries will join our circle of peace."Regarding annexation, the prime minister said that he's "not giving up on it...but in the first place I said again and again that implemented sovereignty only in coordination with the US. Without support from the US, [annexation] in the best case is worthless, [and] in the worst case will hurt [our] ties very much."The peace deal was the product of lengthy discussions between Israel, the UAE and the United States that accelerated recently, White House officials said.The agreement was sealed in a phone call on Thursday between Trump,Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, who said in a statement that Israel had agreed to stop annexation and that in exchange the UAE and Israel "agreed to cooperation and setting a roadmap towards establishing a bilateral relationship.""Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today by telephone with US President Donald Trump and UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted on Thursday.