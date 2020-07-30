Netanyahu shared death threat against him? Facebook says its fake

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a photo on his Twitter page on Wednesday showing a Facebook comment by a woman named Dana Ron calling for his murder."Yesterday the police arrested next to the Prime Minister's Office a man in possession of knives who threatened to kill me. Today I will file a complaint against the threat of incitement attached here, that calls to murder me with 'a bullet in the head,'" Netanyahu wrote, circling the comment saying "Bibi needs to be taken down by force alone.. Dictators are moved with a bullet in the head."
Three minutes prior to updating her bio, Ron shared a video from the September 2019 elections calling on voters not to cast their ballots for Netanyahu. Three minutes before that, the account shared another old video against Netanyahu and his involvement in what is known as the "Submarine Affair."A minute before those two videos, another two posts were shared with old videos against Netanyahu, one of them calling for mass protests. Two minutes before that, another old video of an anti-Netanyahu protest was published.Once again, within four minutes, the account posted two more videos, this time actual coverage of the protests on Tuesday, one from outside Public Security Minister Amir Ohana's home and the other from Balfour street.The account seems even more peculiar, as Dorfman reveals that the most recent post before that was two weeks prior and was a post about Japanese reality television.
Digging deeper, Dorfman shows that Ron was previously named Dana Levi and claims the account is an "Avatar Account," a fictional account created to present a fake reality. Dorfman even reported that Ron's account shared on March 6 a post that attacks Netanyahu, but this time from the Right, appealing to voters not to support the prime minister if there was a chance he would cooperate with Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi.According to Dorfman's findings, Ron's account shows no friends and it is not possible to request to become one. Dorfman claims however, that avatar accounts' activities usually have interactions by other avatar accounts. He then demonstrates this by showing an account belonging to one "Lali Mor," which reacts to posts by Ron. Lali Mor's account is affiliated with Netanyahu followers. Dorfman raises the question of why should an account affiliated with Netanyahu react on so many posts created by an anti-Netanyahu account. Dorfman even shows that Mor's account is liked by accounts belonging to right-wingers, including MK Bezalel Smotrich.
As per his findings, Dorfman wonders whether there was a genuine call for Netanyahu's murder or a fake account that the prime minister or someone affiliated with him is using as a political tool.Dorfman revealed earlier in July that Transportation Minister Miri Regev used a picture from a protest in 2013 where a man holds a sign saying "revolt," and presented it as a picture from a protest outside Netanyahu's residence to slam the protesters for promoting incitement.
אתמול המשטרה עצרה ליד משרד ראש הממשלה אדם שאיים לרצוח אותי ובכליו נמצאו סכינים. היום אגיש תלונה במשטרה נגד איום ההסתה המצורף כאן, שקורא לרצוח אותי ״עם כדור בראש״. pic.twitter.com/t2nUmATVwE— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 29, 2020 Who is the woman behind this incitement?Independent journalist Yossi Dorfman investigated the history of Dana Ron's Facebook account, revealing that the answer might be more complicated than it first appears. Dorfman has published in mostly Israeli media outlets and has been cited by them. He considers himself a social activist."Since I do not trust Bibi, I went to check who is this Dana Ron that he said he would file a complaint against for inciting murder," Dorfman wrote on his Twitter account, sharing his investigation.Dorfman's scan of the account showed that Dana Ron updated her bio twice within a minute apart on Tuesday, hours after pro-Likud far-Right activists violently attacked protesters who had gathered in Tel Aviv to condemn the government.
מצאתי דמות פיקטיבית ללא תמונה.— Yossi Dorfman (@Yossi_Dorfman) July 30, 2020
משהו מאוד מעניין איתה – היא עדכנה פרטים אישיים פעמיים ב-02:08 וב-02:09.
מה קרה באותו הזמן?
תקיפות המפגינים בת"א כבר כבשו כותרות ועשו נזק לנתניהו.
מה עוד?
כשעה לפני כן ראיינה אור-לי ברלב את גונן בן יצחק, ושם הועלתה לכאורה התגובה הקוראת לרצח.
2/16 pic.twitter.com/7cDAAahqtP
Three minutes prior to updating her bio, Ron shared a video from the September 2019 elections calling on voters not to cast their ballots for Netanyahu. Three minutes before that, the account shared another old video against Netanyahu and his involvement in what is known as the "Submarine Affair."A minute before those two videos, another two posts were shared with old videos against Netanyahu, one of them calling for mass protests. Two minutes before that, another old video of an anti-Netanyahu protest was published.Once again, within four minutes, the account posted two more videos, this time actual coverage of the protests on Tuesday, one from outside Public Security Minister Amir Ohana's home and the other from Balfour street.The account seems even more peculiar, as Dorfman reveals that the most recent post before that was two weeks prior and was a post about Japanese reality television.
ומה עכשיו?— Yossi Dorfman (@Yossi_Dorfman) July 30, 2020
פתאום פוסט מלפני שבועיים.
הדמות "Dana Ron" שמעלה בתוך כמה דקות פוסטים אנטי ביבי, סמוך לזמן הראיון של גונן בן יצחק אצל אור-לי ברלב, שם היא מגיבה בקריאה לתת לביבי כדור בראש, בכלל מתעניינת בריאליטי יפני.
מי את "Dana Ron"?
10/16 pic.twitter.com/pHHBu76E41
Digging deeper, Dorfman shows that Ron was previously named Dana Levi and claims the account is an "Avatar Account," a fictional account created to present a fake reality. Dorfman even reported that Ron's account shared on March 6 a post that attacks Netanyahu, but this time from the Right, appealing to voters not to support the prime minister if there was a chance he would cooperate with Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi.According to Dorfman's findings, Ron's account shows no friends and it is not possible to request to become one. Dorfman claims however, that avatar accounts' activities usually have interactions by other avatar accounts. He then demonstrates this by showing an account belonging to one "Lali Mor," which reacts to posts by Ron. Lali Mor's account is affiliated with Netanyahu followers. Dorfman raises the question of why should an account affiliated with Netanyahu react on so many posts created by an anti-Netanyahu account. Dorfman even shows that Mor's account is liked by accounts belonging to right-wingers, including MK Bezalel Smotrich.
תראו את הלייקים של האווטאר Lali Mor שמככבת אצל Dana Ron, שקוראת לרצוח את ביבי. הוא יתלונן במשטרה?אם יש כאן איום ברצח, שב"כ חייב להתערב ולגלות לציבור מי מפעיל את הפרופיל.— Yossi Dorfman (@Yossi_Dorfman) July 30, 2020
נראה מה יתגלה – איום ברצח או שימוש פוליטי של ביבי באיום ברצח, באמצעות זיוף נתונים?
זה חייב להיחקר.
16/16 pic.twitter.com/9ugfWpvp8c
As per his findings, Dorfman wonders whether there was a genuine call for Netanyahu's murder or a fake account that the prime minister or someone affiliated with him is using as a political tool.Dorfman revealed earlier in July that Transportation Minister Miri Regev used a picture from a protest in 2013 where a man holds a sign saying "revolt," and presented it as a picture from a protest outside Netanyahu's residence to slam the protesters for promoting incitement.
The Jerusalem Post found that besides the account uncovered by Dorfman, there are several other accounts under Dana Ron's name, which share the same pattern of anti-Netanyahu rhetoric, preceded by posts about Japanese pop culture.Facebook later announced that Dana Ron's account was fake and removed it from the social media platform."An investigation conducted by our global teams abroad shows that the account in question is a fictitious account and therefore it was immediately removed from the platform," the Facebook announcement said. "Furthermore, the account's comment violates our terms and conditions against calls for violence and as such the comment was removed along with the account that wrote it."שימו לב מה עשתה מירי רגב הפעם כדי להסית:— Yossi Dorfman (@Yossi_Dorfman) July 15, 2020
היא פרסמה תמונה מהפגנת מאבק הגז מ-2013, כאילו זו ההפגנה הנוכחית בבלפור.
התחבר לה כנראה טוב השלט "מרד" לתיאור ההפגנה כאלימה.איך זיהיתי?
הייתי ממארגני ההפגנה ההיא.מירי רגב משקרת כדי להסית.
הגיע הזמן שתלך בטרם יהיה מאוחר מדי.
בושה וחרפה. pic.twitter.com/1AulbZbAeu