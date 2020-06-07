Netanyahu: Coronavirus won’t diminish our determination to stop Iran

Israel will block Iran from attaining nuclear weapons, even while responding to the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the opening of Sunday’s cabinet meeting.Netanyahu pointed to an International Atomic Energy Agency report released in recent days which states that Iran refused to grant IAEA inspectors access to undeclared military nuclear sites. “Iran systematically violates its commitments by hiding sites, by enriching fissile materials and other violations,” Netanyahu said. “Certainly now it is necessary in light of these revelations for the international community to join the US and use crippling sanctions against Iran.”The prime minister added that “coronavirus does not diminish our determination to act against Iranian aggression at all.”“Israel will not allow Iran to attain nuclear weapons and will continue to act systematically against Iran’s attempts to establish itself militarily on our borders,” he stated.