Netanyahu family to finally lose state security detail

Netanyahu’s sons, Avner and Yair, were notably the first children of any Israeli prime minister to have state-funded personal bodyguards during their father’s term in office.

By BEN ZION GAD
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 06:03
THE NETANYAHU FAMILY at the grave of Yoni Netanyahu. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
THE NETANYAHU FAMILY at the grave of Yoni Netanyahu.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's family will bid farewell in December to the state security detail that has provided the Netanyahu family protection for over 12 years.
The Netanyahu family was ensured six months of security, rather than the typical two years for outgoing heads of state, after a Shin Bet security service recommendation to shorten the security.
According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, the request to extend the security detail provided to the then-prime minister’s wife Sara and sons Yair and Avner for two years from the end of Netanyahu’s term was made in December 2020. The request was rejected in favor of a six-month detail.
 Netanyahu himself will retain his personal security detail –  which includes bodyguards and a private armored car – for an additional 20 years, in accordance with Israeli law. The security used to last five years (seven years when traveling abroad) past the prime minister’s term, though it was extended in 2018 to provide additional security to Ehud Barak and Ehud Olmert – the other two surviving former PM’s – amid threats from Iran. 
Netanyahu’s sons, Avner and Yair, were notably the first children of any Israeli prime minister to have state-funded personal bodyguards during their father’s term in office. His daughter, Noa Netanyahu-Roth, reportedly did not have the same level of security.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara Netanyahu at the ballot box for the 2021 elections (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara Netanyahu at the ballot box for the 2021 elections (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Netanyahu – as well as his wife Sara – have dealt with several controversies regarding misappropriation of state funds during his reign: The former head of state has been under investigation since January 2017 for crimes involving fraud, bribery and breach of trust– being charged by prosecutors with purportedly soliciting inappropriate benefits from businessmen, as well as allegedly colluding with the Yediot Ahronot newspaper group publisher Arnon Mozes to secure more favorable press coverage in exchange for legislation that would weaken Yediot's main competitor, Israel Hayom. The cases have been brought to trial and are ongoing.
Netanyahu, 72, ended his second term as prime minister this June when Naftali Bennett formed a coalition government led by now-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. Netanyahu, who also served as prime minister from 1996-1999, is Israel’s longest-tenured prime minister in history.


