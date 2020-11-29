Netanyahu honors fighters responsible for opening road to Jerusalem

The Office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday that he will honor the fighters responsible for keeping the road to Jerusalem open and ensuring supplies reached Jerusalem during the 1948 War of Independence.

The ceremony took place at Sha'ar HaGay at the Memorial for the Pioneers of the Road to Jerusalem At the ceremony, Netanyahu addressed the recent normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, along with the commitment from Sudan. The normalization agreements have included regular flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai, cooperation in science and technology and economic ties.

Netanyahu also noted International Day for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, suggesting that more work needs to be done to increase and help them integrate better into society.

The prime minister further announced grants for discharged soldiers, and particularly individual soldiers, since they are not entitled to unemployment benefits.

In lieu of gyms, which are currently closed due to coronavirus restrictions, Netanyahu recommended runs and walks in open air spaces. He also spoke of his chance encounter with a young boy on the beach near Caesaria, naming him as an example of Israel's bright future.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}