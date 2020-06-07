Netanyahu, Katz release a series of tax cuts during coronavirus

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz announced on Sunday a series of tax-breaks, which will include a wide range of products, intending to “ease on the public at this time”, a joint press release reported. The products mentioned are mobile phones (15% tax cut), shoes (12%), clothes (6%), electronic entertainment products (15%-30%), home appliances (6%-12%), light bulbs (8%-12%), toys (12%), cosmetics (12%) products for babies (12%) and glasses (12%). The total sum of these tax cuts adds to NIS 1.45 billion. “The goal here is to get the economy moving, to set wheels in motion and make things easier for you, citizens of Israel,” Netanyahu said. In addition to the tax breaks, 35 extra paid unemployment days will be granted to those seeking work. “This gives (good) news to hundreds of thousands of people,” Katz said. “To give each person an extra month at that time when the economy was shut down.” The counting of unemployment days will begin on April 19, and not March 15, this will allow the state the option to offer aid for that extra month.