Netanyahu meets with Arab-Israeli authorities to discuss lowering crime

The meeting, which was attended by Bedouin community leaders, was also attended by Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, PMO chief of staff Asher Hayun, PMO Director Tzachi Braverman, Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai, Chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities Haim Bibas, Dimona Mayor Benny Biton and other senior officials.Netanyahu opened his remarks by saying that "We will make a government decision soon."

"The goal is to bring in a unique budget now – start the action, not wait," he said. "Appoint a project director who will coordinate the entire operation, not just the police but all the operations we want to carry out for our plan."

He continued, warning that the recent rise in violent and organized crime will soon spread to Jewish localities, saying "I cannot accept it."

Netanyahu praised the new police commissioner, saying "you can see the changes already in progress. But that's not enough."

"I want special forces, task forces," Netanyahu suggested. "We can do this because we have technologies that have never existed elsewhere. We have technologies that have eliminated organized crime in the Jewish sector and have completely eliminated internal terrorism.

"These are the means we have," he said. "A modern country that mobilizes for this kind of thing can have enormous powers. These forces are stronger than these criminal organizations and stronger than the smaller, disorganized crime that we have to suppress by other means," Netanyahu concluded.

The heads of local authorities who participated in the discussion were local council heads Wissam Faiz Omar from Tuba-Zangariyye, Naif Abu Arar from Arara, Omar Abu Rakeik from Tel Sheva, Amir Mazarib from Zarzir, Raid Zabidat from Basmat Tivon, Abed al-Aziz Nassara from Kassifa, regional council heads Abed al-Karim Zuabi from Bustan al-Marj, Ahed Rahal from al-Batuf, Salameh al-Atrash from al-Qasum and Rahat mayor Faiz Abu Sahiban.