The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu offers premiership to Gantz

Netanyahu initiated last month's election to avoid implementing his coalition agreement with Gantz,but his bloc failed to obtain a majority in the new Knesset.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 25, 2021 21:34
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference with Health minister Yuli Edelstein (unseen) at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on April 20, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference with Health minister Yuli Edelstein (unseen) at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on April 20, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
In a dramatic turn of events, with his back against the wall, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered Defense Minister Benny Gantz to go first in a rotation as prime minister, Blue and White officials said Sunday, confirming a Channel 12 report.
Netanyahu initiated last month's election to avoid implementing his coalition agreement with Gantz, which required him to give Gantz the premiership in November. But Netanyahu's bloc failed to obtain a majority in the new Knesset, leaving him searching for options that could enable him to at least rotate as prime minister.
To that end, the Likud's law committee met late Sunday to approve a proposal to enable Netanyahu to merge a party into Likud, in case all or part of Yamina or New Hope would join, in return for a rotation as prime minister, with Yamina leader Naftali Bennett or New Hope head Gideon Sa'ar going first.
"We did indeed receive Netanyahu's proposition but it is entirely irrelevant," a source close to Gantz in Blue and White said. "We will continue to see more of these last minute frantic attempts by Netanyahu to no avail."
The offer Gantz received from Netanyahu could help give him leverage in negotiations with the anti-Netanyahu bloc that is working on building a coalition. Gantz is demanding to keep the Defense portfolio, which is also sought by Sa'ar.
Efforts to form such a government by Bennett and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid became more challenging over the weekend, when Labor and Meretz sent messages demanding senior portfolios for their leaders.
Labor MK Omer Bar-Lev told Army Radio on Sunday morning that his party leader Merav Michaeli deserved one of the top three portfolios in the next government: Foreign Affairs, Defense or Finance. He said she was qualified for all three posts and noted that Yamina, which like Labor has seven seats, is demanding the premiership for Bennett.
The Yamina faction met Sunday and endorsed Bennett's efforts to form a government and prevent a fifth election and what the party called "deteriorating to chaos." The faction denied reports that it could break up, with two or three of its MKs joining Likud.
United Torah Judaism slammed Bennett, saying that if he enabled the appointment of Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman as finance minister, "he will be remembered in history as the destroyer of the world of Torah and Jewish tradition."
"For such a lowly act there is no forgiveness, nor can there be forever," UTJ said.  
Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich sent Bennett a letter accusing him of not doing enough to form a Netanyahu-led government and attacking his intention to become prime minister with seven mandates.
"It would destroy democracy and undermine its most fundamental rationale," Smotrich said.
Smotrich angered the Likud on Saturday night when he criticized Netanyahu following a barrage of rockets launched into Israel from the Gaza Strip and ongoing violent riots in Jerusalem.
"Tell me, after countless terror attacks and lynchings from the 'Arab enemy' in the last few days and after a barrage of [rockets] from Gaza at the communities in the South, Netanyahu wants us to 'calm down on both sides?'" he tweeted alongside a video of violence in Jerusalem, adding "Maybe it's time to replace him."
Coalition chairman Miki Zohar (Likud) shot back on social media, calling the Religious Zionist Party leader "Ungrateful."
"You only passed the [electoral] threshold because the Likud gave you three seats [in the election]," Zohar charged. "A little humility wouldn't hurt."
Smotrich soon fired back, writing that "if anyone here who says they 'gave me' three seats actually did so, I'd have 15 seats today."
Netanyahu "did me no favors," he wrote, adding that "throughout, I emphasized that I am not personally committed to [Netanyahu], but to the values of the Right and religious Zionism."
Aaron Reich contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Elections Knesset Likud prime minister
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

How can Israel respond to rocket fire? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Aharei Mot-Kedoshim: Forgiveness and self-love

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
ALAN BAKER

The return of the ‘two-state solution’ - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Amotz Asa-El

The political mayhem's good news: Arabs joining the government

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].
3

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
4

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
5

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by