Netanyahu supporter arrested after spraying tear gas on protesters

A protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held in Holon on Tuesday took an ugly turn, when supporters of Netanyahu clashed protesters.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
OCTOBER 14, 2020 03:41
SUPPORTERS OF Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrate after the last election in March. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
SUPPORTERS OF Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrate after the last election in March.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Four suspects were arrested on Tuesday evening in Holon after one of them assaulted anti-Netanyahu protesters with tear gas.
A protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held in Holon on Tuesday took an ugly turn, when supporters of Netanyahu clashed with anti-Netanyahu protesters. 
In a video of the incident, two groups of protesters are seen verbally confronting each other, as a police officer stands nearby. At some point, a Netanyahu supporter quickly pulls out a tear gas spray and uses it against several anti-Netanyahu protesters standing nearby. He then swiftly puts it back into his pocket, possibly hoping to avoid detection.
Another video shows a protester crying and saying that his eyes are burning, as Netanyahu supporters are seen spitting at protesters and shouting "Bibi is the king of Israel."
Police arrested the individual suspected of attacking the protesters as well as three others for violating public order. Later on Tuesday, the police announced that it had released two of the suspects.  
Yoram Levi, a journalist who came to cover the protest told N12 that these violent attacks against protesters are getting worse.
"I came to cover the protests like I do every week. But it seems like every protest is raising the bar: Last week they threw eggs, while this time they sprayed tear gas at me and other protesters," Levi said. 
The Black Flags and Crime Minister movements later addressed the Holon incident and blamed it on Netanyahu's incitement
"Another day of violence, which is the result of Netanyahu's incitement. Netanyahu and his partners in this government are responsible for this incident and the other violent ones. Netanyahu wants protesters to bleed because he believes that's how the protests will stop - this protest is not going to end until Bibi resigns," a statement by the Black Flag Movement read. 


