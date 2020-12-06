The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu thanks Trump on third anniversary of Jerusalem recognition

Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman hung a copy of that proclamation in the Prime Minister’s Office.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
DECEMBER 6, 2020 11:46
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman hang a copy of President Trump's proclamation recognizing Jerusalem as Israel capital in the Prime Minister’s Office, December 6, 2020. (photo credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)
(photo credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)
Israel is “deeply grateful” for US President Donald Trump recognizing Jerusalem as its capital, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, the third anniversary of that proclamation.
Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman hung a copy of that proclamation in the Prime Minister’s Office, next to former US president Harry Truman’s 1948 recognition of the nascent State of Israel.
“These two historic proclamations will never be forgotten by the Jewish people and the Jewish State. They will be cherished for generations,” Netanyahu said. “We are deeply grateful for all you did for Jerusalem and Israel, bringing peace and taking the US-Israel alliance to unprecedented heights.”
Netanyahu further thanked Trump for recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and that Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria are not illegal per se, as well as the Trump peace plan that Netanyahu said is “realistic…acknowledged those rights [in the West Bank] and maintains Israel’s ability to defend itself.”
The prime minister also commended Trump’s work in bringing about the Abraham Accords between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, which he said “ushered in a period of peace in the Middle East, that is dramatically changing.”
In addition, Netanyahu praised Trump’s maximum pressure campaign against Iran.
Friedman said that Trump’s move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “sent a clear message to the world that the US stands unflinchingly with its allies and bases its foreign policy on the truth, not on wishful thinking or on fantasy.
“That message has reverberated throughout this region and has made the world a safer place,” he added.
Friedman tied the Jerusalem policy to the Abraham Accords, and said “the president deserves enormous credit for this bold decisive action.”


