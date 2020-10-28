The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Netanyahu to Hezbollah: 'Those who attack us will meet a steel fist'

The IDF launched a large-scale multi-front exercise on Sunday morning, simulating war with Hezbollah.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL, ANNA AHRONHEIM  
OCTOBER 28, 2020 15:57
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits site of the "Lethal Arrow" exercise in northern Israel, October 28, 2020. (photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits site of the "Lethal Arrow" exercise in northern Israel, October 28, 2020.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the IDF "Lethal Arrow" exercise site in northern Israel on Wednesday and expressed his confidence in the military and its offensive capabilities, in light of recent tensions between the IDF and Hezbollah.
During his visit, Netanyahu received various briefings about the latest efforts being carried out by the IDF on Israel's northern fronts.


His visit was accommodated by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, head of the IDF Intelligence Directorate Maj.-Gen. Tamir Heyman and other IDF senior officers.
"Even during coronavirus, our enemies will not cease acting – and neither shall we," Netanyahu said during his visit.
"I'm impressed by this exercise and see great improvement in the IDF's offensive capabilities. Hezbollah and the State of Lebanon should take that into consideration," Netanyahu added. "Those who attack us will meet fire and a steel fist that will destroy any enemy."

Dubbed “Lethal Arrow,” the multi-day general staff drill will see the participation of thousands of troops from various branches of the military including the Air Force, Navy and the Ground Forces, as well as from the Intelligence, Technological, Logistics and Cyber Defense directorates.
The drill will see activity by IDF fighter jets, attack helicopters and other aircraft and naval vessels, as well as physical maneuvers by ground forces.
Alhough the exercise is the largest military drill of the year, it was significantly scaled back due to coronavirus restrictions; a large number of reservists were not called up to take part in the drill.


