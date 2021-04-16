Netanyahu to Sa'ar: Don't let Israel have a left-wing gov't, come home

At an event hosted by Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud) in Ramat Gan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called out to the right-wing party heads to join him in building "the right nationalistic government that Israel needs right now." Netanyahu referred to Yamina head Naftali Bennett, New Hope Party head Gideon Sa'ar and Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich. on Sa'ar longer than the others: "The Likud is your home. You grew up here, and you will be welcomed back with open arms! "This is not the time to form a left-wing government. Join us in establishing a stable right-wing government we need to ensure and fasten our future in our land." The Likud's appeals didn't stop there. The party sent to Sa'ar of a petition comprised of the signatures of 307 public figures belonging to the Likud party, ranging from mayors to organization heads, calling on Sa'ar to "come home!""Gideon, do the right thing for our movement, for our country, and for our land. Come home!"He focused
