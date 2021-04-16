The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu to Sa'ar: Don't let Israel have a left-wing gov't, come home

He paused on Sa'ar for longer than the other right-wing heads: "The Likud is your home. You grew up here, and you will be welcomed back with open arms!

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 16, 2021 14:41
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the 2021 International Bible Contest for Youth on Thursday, Israel's Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the 2021 International Bible Contest for Youth on Thursday, Israel's Independence Day, April 15, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
At an event hosted by Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud) in Ramat Gan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called out to the right-wing party heads to join him in building "the right nationalistic government that Israel needs right now."
Netanyahu referred to Yamina head Naftali Bennett, New Hope Party head Gideon Sa'ar and Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich.
He focused on Sa'ar longer than the others: "The Likud is your home. You grew up here, and you will be welcomed back with open arms!
"This is not the time to form a left-wing government. Join us in establishing a stable right-wing government we need to ensure and fasten our future in our land."  
The Likud's appeals didn't stop there.
The party sent to Sa'ar of a petition comprised of the signatures of 307 public figures belonging to the Likud party, ranging from mayors to organization heads, calling on Sa'ar to "come home!"
"Gideon, do the right thing for our movement, for our country, and for our land. Come home!"


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Naftali Bennett government gideon sa'ar Bezalel Smotrich Yamina New Hope Party
