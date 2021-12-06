The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Netanyahu unfit for PM duty since 2017, says key trial witness

Prosecution star witness Nir Hefetz testified that Netanyahu has been unfit to make security decisions for Israel since September 2017.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2021 16:10
Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, November 8, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, November 8, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Benjamin Netanyahu has been unfit to make security decisions for Israel since September 2017, prosecution star witness (and former top Netanyahu aide) Nir Hefetz testified before the Jerusalem District Court on Monday at the former prime minister's public corruption trial.
Most of Monday was spent by Netanyahu defense lawyer Boaz Ben Tzur continuing to tear into the police for their harsh tactics to flip Hefetz against his former boss.
Ben Tzur presented a mix of video and transcript material showing police trying to get Hefetz to fire his lawyer, threatening him with jail time and mind games and generally trying to get him to cut an immunity deal as a prosecution witness.
But unexpectedly in the late afternoon, Hefetz went after Netanyahu politically.
He said, "I left my job working for Benjamin Netanyahu in September 2017 because I thought he was no longer fit to make security decisions due to the situation around him [referring to the criminal trial distraction]. I stand by this that to this day he is unfit to hold Israel's security in his hands because of his situation. This is worse than a criminal issue. This could have ended with thousands of dead people."
Realizing the potential political harm from this statement, Ben Tzur quickly asked Hefetz if he had sat in on any of the security meetings with Netanyahu in 2017 and he replied that he had not since 2010.
Nir Hefetz seen leaving the trial of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside the District Court in Jerusalem, November 16, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A spokesman for Netanyahu then issued a statement negating Hefetz's judgment on the issue since he was not present to witness how Netanyahu acted during the security meetings. 
However, Hefetz has testified that he spoke to Netanyahu as often as 10 times a day about virtually all topics, even if some specific classified details were left out.


