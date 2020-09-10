Netanyahu to visit DC for UAE signing ceremony under strict protocols

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit the US to participate in ceremony with the United Arab Emirates in which he and Foreign Affairs Minister and the crown prince’s brother, Abdullah bin Zayed will sign the normalization deal between the two nations. However, the coronavirus pandemic creates new challenges for the prime minister's trip, which will be carried out under strict protocols, Israel Hayom reported.All flight passengers will be screened for coronavirus prior to boarding the plane. They will be permitted to join the flight only if they test negative. Additionally, all passengers would be required to sit apart from one another and wear masks for the duration of the flight, according to Israel Hayom. Upon arrival to Washington, every member of Netanyahu's entourage will stay at the same hotel and will not be permitted to stroll freely through the city. The same is true for the journalists who accompany the delegation and normally lodge in a different hotel. The official ceremony is planned to take place on Tuesday afternoon in the White House and President Donald Trump expected to preside over it. The Israeli delegation will return to Israel immediately after the ceremony has concluded.
