Netanyahu's confidants: He decided against elections

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a decision that he does not want to initiate an election and he will instead make an agreement with Blue and White to end the political crisis, sources close to Netanyahu told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.The sources said the prime minister realized that going to elections during the coronavirus crisis would be “dangerous” both to the public and to his campaign. “He doesn’t want elections, though of course, he is always ready,” a source close to Netanyahu said. “It is obvious that an election now would be very bad for Blue and White, and we could take advantage of that, but it would not be good for us either.”Asked why Netanyahu insisted on coming to the Knesset on Wednesday to spar with opposition leader Yair Lapid, the sources said that it was not intended to build up Lapid as a rival or kick off an election campaign.“He came to put on a show that will have an impact for the long run in instilling to the public that they decide, no one else,” a Netanyahu confidant said. “An atmosphere of approaching elections also helps negotiations.”Negotiations between Likud and Blue and White took place on Tuesday and Wednesday and both sides reported progress. Higher Education Minister Ze’ev Elkin is leading the talks for Likud and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn for Blue and White.“Our goal is to stabilize the government, so there won’t be another crisis in two weeks,” a Netanyahu associate said. “We can reach agreements with them. The gaps aren’t wide and we aren’t asking for too much. For instance, we didn’t ask for the French law [that prohibits prosecuting a sitting prime minister].”Among changes to the coalition agreement being discussed is giving the prime minister more say in key appointments and enabling elections if the Supreme Court rules that he cannot serve as alternate prime minister.When Netanyahu descended from the Knesset plenum to his office, KAN TV Knesset correspondent Yaara Shapira asked him if Israel will be going to elections.“It’s what Yair Lapid wants, and we will do everything to ensure that he will not get what he wants,” Netanyahu said.In response to a follow-up question about whether he is working on a compromise on the state budget, Netanyahu said, “all the time.”
Earlier, in an effort to prevent an election, the Knesset plenum voted 56 to 41 on a preliminary reading of a bill that would postpone the deadline for passing the state budget from August 24 to December 3.The bill is being advanced because Likud and Blue and White disagree on whether to pass one two-year budget or two one-year budgets. If no budget passes by the deadline, the Knesset would be dispersed automatically.“If we don’t take action soon, the Knesset will be dispersed,” the bill’s sponsor, Derech Eretz MK Zvi Hauser, told the plenum. “My bill will allow us to tell the public: Yes, we are doing what is necessary to tackle the challenge that [the coronavirus] has posed to us.”The bill would give more time for Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to negotiate an agreement on the budget. It will go to the Knesset Finance Committee on Monday to be legislated further.
Earlier, in an effort to prevent an election, the Knesset plenum voted 56 to 41 on a preliminary reading of a bill that would postpone the deadline for passing the state budget from August 24 to December 3.The bill is being advanced because Likud and Blue and White disagree on whether to pass one two-year budget or two one-year budgets. If no budget passes by the deadline, the Knesset would be dispersed automatically.“If we don’t take action soon, the Knesset will be dispersed,” the bill’s sponsor, Derech Eretz MK Zvi Hauser, told the plenum. “My bill will allow us to tell the public: Yes, we are doing what is necessary to tackle the challenge that [the coronavirus] has posed to us.”The bill would give more time for Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to negotiate an agreement on the budget. It will go to the Knesset Finance Committee on Monday to be legislated further.