New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah

A stormy debate is expected at the Knesset on Wednesday on a controversial new bill that would redefine who is allowed into Israel via the Law of Return.Since 1970, the law - and its accompanying aliyah benefits - have applied to anyone with a Jewish grandparent. One of the reasons was that the Nuremberg laws of the Nazis applied to anyone with a Jewish grandparent. Now Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich wants to change the law to apply only to anyone with a Jewish parent. While by Jewish law, only someone with a Jewish mother is considered Jewish, Smotrich said he wants to stop the law from applying to a grandchild of a Jew, as a step on the way to applying only to Jews by Jewish law.Smotrich said the bill is supported by Israelis across the political and religious spectrums. But the bill is opposed by the governing coalition, Yisrael Beytenu and Meretz, and therefore is unlikely to pass, even if Shas and United Torah Judaism MKs would violate coalition discipline and vote for it."I love the immigrants and am happy they are with us, but that has nothing to do with bringing hundreds of thousands of non-Jews to Israel," Smotrich wrote on Facebook. "We have a responsibility for the future of the Jewish people, for the future of our existence."Smotrich warned that if his bill is not passed, Israel could have assimilation rates that approach those of the United States and Europe. He said there are currently some 300,000 immigrants to Israel who are not Jewish by Jewish law, the overwhelming majority of whom do not convert."Continuing to bring non-Jews to Israel who have no connection to Judaism due to the grandchild clause could cause severe assimilation in the future, endanger the continuity of the Jewish people and cancel the Jewish majority and character of the state." Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, who was born in what is now Moldova, warned that changing the law would increase rifts inside Israeli society. He noted that the law, including the Jewish grandparent clause, was supported in the past by top religious-Zionist leaders in the Knesset.Yesh Atid MK Yoel Razvozov, who was born in Birobidzhan, Russia, and moved to Israel with his family at age 11, wrote a letter to Yamina head Naftali Bennett urging him to remove the bill from the Knesset's agenda."The Nazis didn't care about Jewish law when they came to take Jews to concentration camps," Razvozov wrote in the letter. "Anyone Jewish enough to be sent to concentration camps should be Jewish enough to make aliyah to the land of Israel."Razvozov said changing the law could prevent the aliyah of Jews who just don't have enough documents to prove their mother was Jewish to the haredi-controlled chief Chief Rabbinate."Someone who knew he was Jewish his entire life and suffered from antisemitism because of it in his home country will not be eligible to move to Israel," Razvozov wrote. "Yamina's bill is antisemitic and scorns Jewish history."