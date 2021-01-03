The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New elevator, tunnel to provide accessible entry to Jerusalem's Old City

Along with providing an accessible route to the Jaffa Gate, the project will also open up archaeological finds to the public.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JANUARY 3, 2021 09:48
Accessible entrance, archaeological site planned for Jaffa Gate area (photo credit: KIMMEL ESHKOLOT ARCHITECTS)
Accessible entrance, archaeological site planned for Jaffa Gate area
(photo credit: KIMMEL ESHKOLOT ARCHITECTS)
The Jerusalem Municipality's Planning and Construction Committee approved a plan to build an elevator and tunnel to form a new, accessible entrance to the Old City on Tuesday.
The elevator and tunnel will connect Teddy Park, located alongside the Mamilla pedestrian mall, to the Jaffa Gate, allowing pedestrians to avoid needing to cross major roads in the area and reducing congestion on other entrances to the Old City.
The project also includes plans to develop the area underneath the Jaffa Gate Square and nearby roads, which includes a variety of archaeological remains that were found during excavations in the 1990s, including a bathhouse and streets and shops from the Byzantine period, a water aqueduct from the fourth century AD and part of an Ayyubid wall from the 13th century.
The development will also create a continuum between the archaeological finds in Teddy Park and the finds next to the Jaffa Gate.
The space underneath the roads in the area and the Mamilla Bridge will be used in the project to create closed spaces measuring about 3,800 square meters that the city will use for musical, educational, cultural and operational activities.
"The proposed construction will turn the site into a useful and high-quality complex, open to the public, with tourist value made accessible to the general public," wrote the municipality in a press release.
The project was proposed by the Jerusalem Municipality through the Jerusalem Development Authority and will move forwards for approval by the district committee. The master plan for the project was jointly funded by the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry, the Tower of David Museum and the Jerusalem Municipality through the JDA.
"This is a historic plan, no less," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. "The establishment of a new and accessible entrance to the Old City will allow more visitors to reach the place comfortably and without difficulties. This is good news for Jerusalemites, residents of Israel and the entire nation of Israel."


Tags Jerusalem archaeology jerusalem archaeology jerusalem municipality old city jerusalem infrastructure
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jewish obstacles standing in the way of religious freedom - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Meet Aryeh Lightstone, behind-the-scenes US-Israel facilitator

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Stopping to smell the roses of 2020

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

How Netanyahu's criminal gang took over Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Tehran’s hope for a happy nuclear new year - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by