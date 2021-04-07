New initiative to commemorate Holocaust through fasting

The "Remembrance Fast" initiative launched by young Israelis in 2016 will be commemorating the Holocaust by abstaining from food in a non-religious fast, according to a press release from the initiative.

Among some of the people participating include Israeli singer Jonathan Margie, who wrote in a statement on Instagram that "This coming Wednesday, we will mark Holocaust Remembrance Day. A memory of the open wound and scar that each of us has."

Margie also noted his personal experience seeing the concentration camps in Poland, saying "A few years ago I visited concentration camps in Poland, I heard from Holocaust survivors their heroic stories, and it was a living testimony to the shocking and inconceivable inferno that was there."

According to the press release, Holocaust survivors in Israel also expressed support for the initiative.

"Fasting is not a religious fast, and it does not belong to anyone. This fast is ours. Try to join us, even for a few hours. Maybe from sunrise to sunset. Together we will promote a new way, remember and promise that we can not even Forget it once," said Mia Sarig, one of the initiative's founders.

