Holocaust Survivors Must Come First

Until the pandemic is completely defeated, this year the virtual March of the Living is dedicated to the subject of “medicine in the Holocaust”, a subject very close to our hearts. On the one hand there are the Nazi doctors, who sentenced people to death with the flick of a thumb without so much as batting an eye, who performed horrendous medical experiments on people—even children—often without sedation, with infinite cruelty; and on the other hand there are the Jewish medical professionals in the Holocaust—doctors, nurses, and medics—who found themselves fighting for the lives of condemned people. Nevertheless, they were not discouraged, and they did not give up. Jewish medical professionals in the Holocaust continued to run hospitals, first aid stations, and maternity clinics in hunger-stricken ghettos. This type of fervent action, meant to thwart the Nazis’ plan to annihilate and kill the Jews, is also an act of resistance. It is nothing short of heroism, and the medical professionals during the Holocaust are heroes who had directed their gaze at unimaginable human suffering, and dealt with it head on. Often they were forced to contend with the most complex moral dilemmas, with a lack of resources and proper conditions, with only their spirit, tenacity, and professionalism at their disposal. When the hospitals were destroyed, many of these medical professionals chose to die along with their patients, in a final act of human bravery.