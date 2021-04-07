Palestinian media claims Holocaust refugees 'bit the hand that fed them'

"How was the expulsion (i.e., the Nazi genocide) of the Jews carried out? German [Nazi] Minister of Propaganda Goebbels, together with Hitler, disseminated that the Jews are like rats: They spread diseases, rob the wealth of Germany, and must be expelled... They reached the land of Palestine hungry, sick, lacking everything, infected with typhus and malaria. We gave them fresh water to drink and fed them oranges, and they betrayed the hand that was extended to help them," the episode began.

In 1920, anti-Jewish riots erupted across the country, epitomized by the murder of Jewish author Y. Brenner in Jaffa. The Arab Revolt in 1936-9 followed not long after, eventually resulting in the publication of the British White Papers. In 1920, anti-Jewish riots erupted across the country, epitomized by the murder of Jewish author Y. Brenner in Jaffa. The Arab Revolt in 1936-9 followed not long after, eventually resulting in the publication of the British White Papers.

This document limited Jewish immigration to the country, which proved disastrous for Holocaust refugees attempting to escape Europe.

"For the majority of the Jews who go to Palestine it is a question of migration or of physical extinction," parliament member James Rothschild explained to the British government, but to no avail.

The 1939 White Papers allowed only 75,000 Jewish immigrants over five years, capping the number at 1/3 of the total population. The document added that after those five years, "no further Jewish immigration will be permitted unless the Arabs of Palestine are prepared to acquiesce in it."

The explanation given for such restrictions was: "Fear of indefinite Jewish immigration is widespread amongst the Arab population and that this fear has made possible disturbances which have given a serious setback to economic progress, depleted the Palestine exchequer, rendered life and property insecure, and produced a bitterness between the Arab and Jewish populations which is deplorable between citizens of the same country."

The host of the PA's TV program defended the 1929 riots, "The demonstrations began in Hebron and Jerusalem and the expulsion of the Jews began, because they came to take control of the land and expel the Arabs from it, and not to seek refuge among them.”

