The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Palestinian media claims Holocaust refugees 'bit the hand that fed them'

The Palestinian Authority's TV program claimed that Arabs helped Jewish refugees only to discover they only came to conquer the land and expel the Arab population.

By HADASSH BRENNER  
APRIL 7, 2021 00:28
British mandate 88 248 (photo credit: Jerusalem Post Archives)
British mandate 88 248
(photo credit: Jerusalem Post Archives)
 A program titled From the Israeli Archive broadcasted on the Palestinian Authority's TV channel this week claimed that Jews who immigrated to Israel during the Holocaust were helped by Arabs, and later betrayed them. The program's episode on "The Expulsion of the Jews from Germany," aired and was immediately translated and publicized by the Palestinian Media Watch.
"How was the expulsion (i.e., the Nazi genocide) of the Jews carried out? German [Nazi] Minister of Propaganda Goebbels, together with Hitler, disseminated that the Jews are like rats: They spread diseases, rob the wealth of Germany, and must be expelled... They reached the land of Palestine hungry, sick, lacking everything, infected with typhus and malaria. We gave them fresh water to drink and fed them oranges, and they betrayed the hand that was extended to help them," the episode began. 
In 1920, anti-Jewish riots erupted across the country, epitomized by the murder of Jewish author Y. Brenner in Jaffa. The Arab Revolt in 1936-9 followed not long after, eventually resulting in the publication of the British White Papers. 
This document limited Jewish immigration to the country, which proved disastrous for Holocaust refugees attempting to escape Europe. 
"For the majority of the Jews who go to Palestine it is a question of migration or of physical extinction," parliament member James Rothschild explained to the British government, but to no avail.
The 1939 White Papers allowed only 75,000 Jewish  immigrants over five years, capping the number at 1/3 of the total population. The document added that after those five years, "no further Jewish immigration will be permitted unless the Arabs of Palestine are prepared to acquiesce in it."
The explanation given for such restrictions was: "Fear of indefinite Jewish immigration is widespread amongst the Arab population and that this fear has made possible disturbances which have given a serious setback to economic progress, depleted the Palestine exchequer, rendered life and property insecure, and produced a bitterness between the Arab and Jewish populations which is deplorable between citizens of the same country."
The host of the PA's TV program defended the 1929 riots, "The demonstrations began in Hebron and Jerusalem and the expulsion of the Jews began, because they came to take control of the land and expel the Arabs from it, and not to seek refuge among them.”


Tags Holocaust jews persecution arabs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

'Coup': Netanyahu's dangerous rhetoric undermines democracy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Neville Teller

A non-starter with Iran - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Hillel Fuld

Hillel's Tech Corner: Tunefork: Ensuring you hear the sounds being made

 By HILLEL FULD

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.
5

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by