New NIS 80m. program to encourage seed-stage startup investment

Under the program, grants will be given to startups that join up with veteran seed-stage investors interested in initial investment in these companies.

By ZEV STUB  
JANUARY 6, 2021 12:37
Chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority Dr. Ami Appelbaum (photo credit: Courtesy)
Chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority Dr. Ami Appelbaum
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Israel Innovation Authority has launched its new NIS 80 million Hybrid Seed Incentive Program to encourage investments in seed-stage startups, the organization said Wednesday.
The program is a response to the ongoing slowdown in seed-stage funding, the authority said. Since 2017, there has been an average annual decrease of about 25% in the number of startups being formed in Israel, a negative trend that has intensified against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis.
Companies that take part in the program will be able to receive a grant worth 40% of the investment round of up to NIS 3.5 million, and 50% of the total investment round for those startups located in Israel’s geographical periphery or whose founders come from populations under-represented in the hi-tech industry.
The program is intended for seed-stage startups that have raised less than NIS 3.5 million. In order to apply for a grant, the companies must provide a signed term sheet with a potential investor regarding capital investment. An investment in this program will provide investors a three-year option to acquire shares in the company. Once the investor realizes the option, the Israel Innovation Authority will be reimbursed for the grant amount it initially provided.
“New startups are the future of the Israeli innovation ecosystem, and supporting them during their early stages is critical for their progress,” said Israel Innovation Authority chairman Dr. Ami Appelbaum.  “The Hybrid Seed Incentive Program will amplify the success rate of Israeli startups, will stimulate the creation of new seed-stage startups that are so critical for the innovation ecosystem, and will encourage experienced investors to invest in early-stage startups."


