New project to train religious Olim from France for employment

A new project launched by the Qualita Association, in conjunction with the city of Jerusalem, will focus on employment training for religious and ultra-Orthodox immigrants from France in order to integrate them into Israeli society.

The mission of the program is to help combat employment issues among French immigrants in Israel and around the Jerusalem area. It was developed in collaboration with Shmuel Marciano, member of the Jerusalem City Council and holder of the Aliyah and Absorption portfolio. The project is expected to launch in May 2021.

Those who participate in the program will undergo training sessions for six weeks, which will include occupational Hebrew, lessons on common computer programs, and resume writing, job interview preparation and assistance for professionals to acquire necessary licenses.

The program will also work to find tailor-made jobs for new immigrants from France.

"I am happy about the opportunity to promote the project and the collaboration with Qualita, which will benefit many French-speaking newcomers in the city. The coronavirus added many difficulties and challenges for all of us. [The olim ] faced employment difficulties even before the crisis. I hope and believe that the project will help create real change...," said Shmuel Marciano.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}