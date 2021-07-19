The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
New system approved to prevent forgetting children in cars

If the system cannot get hold of a parent, it alerts rescue forces to the scene.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 19, 2021 04:06
The i2/4 BABY button system has been okayed by the Transport Ministry
The Kaftor BABY i2/4 system was approved by the Transportation Ministry in accordance with regulation 83D of the Traffic Regulations that is expected to become valid on August 1, according to a press release published on Sunday.
The regulation states that any car that is used to drive children under the age of four has to be accessorized accordingly.
The BABY i2/4 system includes a cellular modem that is not reliant on the driver's cellphone and up to four sensors that can connect to the booster or car seat and works through a number of stages independently.
The moment the engine is turned off, if the sensors pick up on the child's weight, it alerts the driver with repeated beeps. If the weight is still felt after two minutes, the modem will send out a call to the cellphones that are registered in the system. If neither adults answers, eCall technology immediately alerts the authorities and rescue forces and gives them the exact location of the vehicle.
This system is currently the only system on the market that uses eCall technology, which is connected to a center that is manned 24/7.  
While the primary use of the system is to save children who get forgotten in cars, it also provides solutions for other common problems that arise with cars such as punchers, empty gas tanks, light accidents and more.



A spokesperson from the Kaftor company said that they are grateful to Transportation Ministry's approval for taking this step toward dealing with the "disturbing phenomenon" in which children are forgotten in cars.
"The system we are marketing affords security and reassurance to the driver and their family, knowing that there is someone who is accompanying them from afar, looking after you on the road and knows how to handle any event if the need arises," the spokesperson said.  


Tags children vehicle safety car
