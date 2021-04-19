The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
New York is home to 21 Israeli-founded unicorns

Each of these companies' global or US headquarters is based in Manhattan, establishing New York as the city with the second most Israeli founded unicorns in the world, behind Tel Aviv.

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 19, 2021 12:33
A nearly deserted 7th Avenue in Times Square is seen near midday in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 7, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
A nearly deserted 7th Avenue in Times Square is seen near midday in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 7, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
New York is now home to 21 Israeli-founded privately held companies valued at $1 billion or more, according to the United States – Israel Business Alliance. Since January alone, seven New York-based Israeli-founded companies crossed the $1 billion threshold. For comparison, there were only five companies on the list in 2019.
Each of these companies' global or US headquarters is based in Manhattan, establishing New York as the city with the second most Israeli founded unicorns in the world, behind Tel Aviv, the alliance noted.
“The numbers we’re seeing in New York are unprecedented,” USIBA president Aaron Kaplowitz said. “Despite a year filled with challenges and uncertainty, New  York remains a global hub for growth industries that Israeli entrepreneurs continue  to disrupt.”
Over the past six months, ten Israeli-founded companies based in New York have achieved unicorn status: Axonius, BigID, Forter, Kaltura, K Health, Melio, Papaya  Global, SimilarWeb, Talkspace, and Yotpo. They joined Gett, Monday.com, OrCam,  Outbrain, Payoneer, Riskified, Sisense, Taboola, The We Company, VAST Data, and  Via.
“There’s no doubt that COVID-19 disoriented the investment community,” Kaplowitz said. “Once investors and growth-stage companies got their bearings, and some technologies gained more relevance from the pandemic, investment activity picked  up in a big way – especially in 2021.”
In January, Talkspace announced a $1.4 billion merger agreement with Hudson Executive Investment Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, that will take the online therapy provider public. Melio, an accounts payable tool for small businesses, closed a $110 million round to boost the company’s valuation to $1.3 billion. Soon after, K Health, an AI-driven telemedicine app, announced a $132 million raise based on a $1.5 billion value.
After a brief February respite, Axonius led another unicorn charge. On March 1, the cybersecurity asset management firm, with its U.S. headquarters located on the top floor of 330 Madison Ave., closed a $100 million funding round that gave it a $1.2 billion valuation. That same week, Papaya Global, a workforce management platform, completed a $100 million round, pushing its valuation above $1 billion. Yotpo, an e-commerce marketing platform, raised $230 million for a $1.4 billion valuation, And, most recently, Kaltura, a live and on-demand video platform service, set terms for its forthcoming initial public offering that will give the Gramercy-based company a $2 billion valuation.
These deals helped drive a record-setting first quarter for Israeli-founded companies, which raised $5.37 billion total – double the capital they raised over the first quarter of 2020.
The 2021 activity extended a late 2020 trend, when a trio of unicorns took flight. SimilarWeb, a market intelligence platform that monitors website and mobile app traffic, reached a $1 billion valuation after closing a $120 million round in October.  The following month, Forter, a pioneer in fraud detection for retailers, secured $125 million, which more than doubled its valuation to $1.3 billion. And to close out the year, Soho-based BigID, a data privacy and protection platform, completed a  $70 million round that increased its valuation to $1 billion.
“The real story here is the impact COVID-19 has made on accelerating the widespread adoption of specific technologies, such as telehealth and platforms that enable smoother remote work experiences,” Kaplowitz said. “These forward-thinking companies will create more jobs at home and contribute much-needed commercial activity to a recovering local economy.”
Kaplowitz noted that, of the five Israel-founded companies based in New York in 2019, two (Lemonade and Compass) went public in the past year, and the other three (Payoneer, Taboola, and WeWork) have announced plans to go public via SPAC in the coming months.


