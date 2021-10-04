Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

Sports apparel retailers in Israel are fuming after international sneaker giant Nike told them it will stop working with them to market its products Sunday. The measure will come into effect as of May 31, 2022, the company said.

As one of the most popular sports brands in the world and in Israel, the loss of those sales will weigh heavily on the businesses of hundreds of sports stores across the country.

A letter sent to store owners Sunday informed them that “following a comprehensive review performed by the company and considering the changing marketplace, it has been decided that the continuation of the business relationship between you and the company does no longer match the company's policy and goals.”

The decision is in line with the company's global plans, wherein it is cutting the number of stores that it works with in order to direct customers to buy its shoes, clothing and gear on its website and stores. Nike believes it can earn much higher profits and control its premium product experience by managing the entire sales process itself. The company also ended its relationship with Amazon in 2019.

Nonetheless, stores in Israel say the move will harm their abilities to remain profitable. Some may opt for parallel imports, receiving Nike products from suppliers that are not connected with Nike, but that will raise prices even further.