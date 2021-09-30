Almost six months since Operation Guardian of the Walls and Israel’s Defense Ministry and IDF have yet to refit bomb shelter windows in communities close to the Hamas-run Gaza Strip because of the lack of a government decision.

In June the IDF announced that following a recommendation by the Home Front Command, the windows in the bomb shelters in communities within seven kilometers of the Gaza Strip would be replaced with thicker windows due to the projected increased lethality of rockets fired from the enclave.

Though many bomb shelter windows are only 16mm thick as regulations do not demand more. the standard bomb shelter windows are a standard 24mm thick. New regulations require the windows to be 32mm thick.

Despite new regulations and plans by the Homefront Command to fix the windows, due to a lack of government decision or budget, there’s been no headway on changing them.

Following months of work by the Homefront Command, there are some 17,000 MAMADs within 7km of the Gaza Strip, and of those, an estimated 8,000 windows will need to be replaced at a cost of NIS 60million.

Should all the 17,000 be replaced, that would cost an estimated NIS 119 million.

The military, which continually meets with regional authorities, has felt the pressure for the project to start and understands the urgency. They say that once given the green light that the work can begin right away.

An updated intelligence report found that terror groups in the Hamas-run enclave are in possession of rockets with new capabilities that are relevant within a range of seven kilometers. The IDF said that it was the first time that such a decision was made retroactively and was done “in order to ensure the safety of the citizens of Israel in accordance with the threats posed.”

Shortly after the fighting, the IDF’s Homefront Command, which is responsible for the construction of bomb shelters and their windows, began on the new regulations surrounding the window size. The new regulations came into effect recently and all new private bomb shelters (MAMAD) built since the May fighting will get windows that are 32mm thick.

Civilian companies that make the windows have been given the new regulation and have met with officers from the Homefront Command so that they can replace the windows properly should they be approached by individuals who chose to do fund the work on their own.

It’s estimated that one window would cost between NIS 5,000-7,000.

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

The recommendation was made following a secondary investigation into the death of 6-year-old Ido Avigail who was killed when a piece of shrapnel penetrated the window of the bomb shelter where he and his family were sheltering from a rocket attack during May’s Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Avigail was killed on May 12 during a barrage of rockets targeting Sderot and border communities as well as cities in central Israel.

Then-IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman said at the time the incident was the result of an “incredibly rare” convergence of events.

“It was a piece of the rocket that came in at a very specific angle, at a very specific speed and at a very specific point,” Zilberman said, adding that the window plating had been constructed properly.

"We are most committed to the protection of the citizens of Israel and are working to ensure that they are provided with the most up-to-date safeguards in response to emerging threats,” said IDF Chief of State Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi at the time.

The IDF recognized during the fighting that despite the Iron Dome, Hamas rocket barrages are an area of weakness and has been working to improve the ability to locate buried rocket launchers throughout the Strip.

Hamas fired over 4,000 rockets, mortars, and anti-tank-guided missiles towards Israeli cities during the 11 days of fighting, killing 11 civilians and one soldier. Avigail was the youngest of the Israeli casualties.

The Israeli military bombed hundreds of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets, including rocket manufacturing and production warehouses, and killed senior operatives responsible for Hamas’s rocket and missile program. A total of 256 Palestinians were killed in the fighting, including dozens of Hamas and PIJ militants.