The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

No budget means no headway on replacing bomb shelter windows in Gaza envelope

Project to replace some 8,000 windows estimated to cost NIS 60 million.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 20:30
Israelis get ready to leave a public bomb shelter and go back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Israelis get ready to leave a public bomb shelter and go back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Almost six months since Operation Guardian of the Walls and Israel’s Defense Ministry and IDF have yet to refit bomb shelter windows in communities close to the Hamas-run Gaza Strip because of the lack of a government decision.
In June the IDF announced that following a recommendation by the Home Front Command, the windows in the bomb shelters in communities within seven kilometers of the Gaza Strip would be replaced with thicker windows due to the projected increased lethality of rockets fired from the enclave.
Though many bomb shelter windows are only 16mm thick as regulations do not demand more. the standard bomb shelter windows are a standard 24mm thick.  New regulations require the windows to be 32mm thick.
Despite new regulations and plans by the Homefront Command to fix the windows, due to a lack of government decision or budget, there’s been no headway on changing them.
Following months of work by the Homefront Command, there are some 17,000 MAMADs within 7km of the Gaza Strip, and of those, an estimated 8,000 windows will need to be replaced at a cost of NIS 60million. 
Should all the 17,000 be replaced, that would cost an estimated NIS 119 million. 
The military, which continually meets with regional authorities, has felt the pressure for the project to start and understands the urgency. They say that once given the green light that the work can begin right away.
An updated intelligence report found that terror groups in the Hamas-run enclave are in possession of rockets with new capabilities that are relevant within a range of seven kilometers. The IDF said that it was the first time that such a decision was made retroactively and was done “in order to ensure the safety of the citizens of Israel in accordance with the threats posed.”
Shortly after the fighting, the IDF’s Homefront Command, which is responsible for the construction of bomb shelters and their windows, began on the new regulations surrounding the window size. The new regulations came into effect recently and all new private bomb shelters (MAMAD) built since the May fighting will get windows that are 32mm thick.
Civilian companies that make the windows have been given the new regulation and have met with officers from the Homefront Command so that they can replace the windows properly should they be approached by individuals who chose to do fund the work on their own. 
It’s estimated that one window would cost between NIS 5,000-7,000.
An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
The recommendation was made following a secondary investigation into the death of 6-year-old Ido Avigail who was killed when a piece of shrapnel penetrated the window of the bomb shelter where he and his family were sheltering from a rocket attack during May’s Operation Guardian of the Walls.
Avigail was killed on May 12 during a barrage of rockets targeting Sderot and border communities as well as cities in central Israel.
Then-IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman said at the time the incident was the result of an “incredibly rare” convergence of events.
“It was a piece of the rocket that came in at a very specific angle, at a very specific speed and at a very specific point,” Zilberman said, adding that the window plating had been constructed properly. 
"We are most committed to the protection of the citizens of Israel and are working to ensure that they are provided with the most up-to-date safeguards in response to emerging threats,” said IDF Chief of State Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi at the time.
The IDF recognized during the fighting that despite the Iron Dome, Hamas rocket barrages are an area of weakness and has been working to improve the ability to locate buried rocket launchers throughout the Strip. 
Hamas fired over 4,000 rockets, mortars, and anti-tank-guided missiles towards Israeli cities during the 11 days of fighting, killing 11 civilians and one soldier. Avigail was the youngest of the Israeli casualties.
The Israeli military bombed hundreds of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets, including rocket manufacturing and production warehouses, and killed senior operatives responsible for Hamas’s rocket and missile program. A total of 256 Palestinians were killed in the fighting, including dozens of Hamas and PIJ militants.


Tags Defense Ministry IDF Operation Guardian of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stop mistreating IDF soldiers - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Sole survivor of Italy cable car crash Eitan Biran: Saved or abducted?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

We need more like Ruth Wisse in academia - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

It’s not about Iron Dome, it’s about the future - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nadav Tamir

Iron Dome: How Israel's stunning success turned into a colossal failure - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Most Read
1

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
2

Israeli mask 99.95% protective against Delta variant, European lab says

Sonovia's SonoMask is 99.95% effective in protecting agains the Delta coronavirus strain
3

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by