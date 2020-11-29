The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

No place for Soros-Hitler comparison, Israeli Embassy in Hungary says

“We utterly reject the use and abuse of the memory of the Holocaust for any purpose, as unfortunately appeared in an op-ed today."

By LAHAV HARKOV  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 11:58
Billionaire investor George Soros attends the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Billionaire investor George Soros attends the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Israeli Embassy to Hungary came out against an article by a high-ranking official in the ruling Fidesz Party that compared billionaire George Soros to Hitler.
The embassy tweeted on Saturday night: “We utterly reject the use and abuse of the memory of the Holocaust for any purpose, as unfortunately appeared in an op-ed today. There is no place for connecting the worst crime in human history, or its perpetrators, to any contemporary debate, no matter how essential.”

The tweet came about half a day after Hungarian pro-government website Origo published an article by Demeter Szilárd, the director-general of the Petofi Museum of Literature, one of the country's major cultural institutions, in which he called Soros the "liberal Fuhrer."
The article was meant to defend Hungary and Poland in a dispute with Brussels over the planned EU budget. It argues that Europe is "George Soros's gas chamber and that Hungary and Poland are "the new Jews... they are actually told that we have a big nose, we stink and we have lice. We are considered inferior beings."
The American Jewish Committee in Central Europe called the article "horrendous."

"Such ignorance of history & minimizing the Holocaust have to be called out," the AJC tweeted.
Soros, 90, is a Hungarian-born billionaire who survived the Holocaust as a teenager by hiding in a family friend's home. He supports progressive causes around the world, leading many right-wing politicians to point fingers at him. In some cases, the criticism has crossed into antisemitic conspiracy theory, with Soros playing the role of a Jewish financier controlling politicians.
The Szilárd article used such imagery, saying that Soros "pushes the puppets on [the] worldwide chessboard."
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in particular, has targeted Soros, evicting the Central European University he funded and putting up campaign billboards in 2017 that said "let's not let Soros have the last laugh."
Soros has donated to left-wing Israeli groups like Breaking the Silence and Gisha, as well as groups outside Israel that have promoted boycotts of the Jewish state and filed war crimes suits against Israeli officials.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Soros in 2018 for a public campaign against the government's plan to deport Sudanese and Eritrean migrants to a third country in Africa, in that the billionaire has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the New Israel Fund, which fought the repatriation plan. Soros denied involvement in the campaign, but expressed support for its aims.


Tags Israel Adolf Hitler hungary George Soros
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gantz needs to bring the Israeli government to an end By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is no monarchy, and Netanyahu is no king By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Coronavirus and culture shock By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A new exhibit uses George Floyd to universalize the Holocaust By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Stop the Pollard festival By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
3 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by