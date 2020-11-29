No place for Soros-Hitler comparison, Israeli Embassy in Hungary says

The Israeli Embassy to Hungary came out against an article by a high-ranking official in the ruling Fidesz Party that compared billionaire George Soros to Hitler.The embassy tweeted on Saturday night: “We utterly reject the use and abuse of the memory of the Holocaust for any purpose, as unfortunately appeared in an op-ed today. There is no place for connecting the worst crime in human history, or its perpetrators, to any contemporary debate, no matter how essential.”
The tweet came about half a day after Hungarian pro-government website Origo published an article by Demeter Szilárd, the director-general of the Petofi Museum of Literature, one of the country's major cultural institutions, in which he called Soros the "liberal Fuhrer."The article was meant to defend Hungary and Poland in a dispute with Brussels over the planned EU budget. It argues that Europe is "George Soros's gas chamber and that Hungary and Poland are "the new Jews... they are actually told that we have a big nose, we stink and we have lice. We are considered inferior beings."The American Jewish Committee in Central Europe called the article "horrendous."
"Such ignorance of history & minimizing the Holocaust have to be called out," the AJC tweeted.Soros, 90, is a Hungarian-born billionaire who survived the Holocaust as a teenager by hiding in a family friend's home. He supports progressive causes around the world, leading many right-wing politicians to point fingers at him. In some cases, the criticism has crossed into antisemitic conspiracy theory, with Soros playing the role of a Jewish financier controlling politicians.The Szilárd article used such imagery, saying that Soros "pushes the puppets on [the] worldwide chessboard."Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in particular, has targeted Soros, evicting the Central European University he funded and putting up campaign billboards in 2017 that said "let's not let Soros have the last laugh."Soros has donated to left-wing Israeli groups like Breaking the Silence and Gisha, as well as groups outside Israel that have promoted boycotts of the Jewish state and filed war crimes suits against Israeli officials.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Soros in 2018 for a public campaign against the government's plan to deport Sudanese and Eritrean migrants to a third country in Africa, in that the billionaire has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the New Israel Fund, which fought the repatriation plan. Soros denied involvement in the campaign, but expressed support for its aims.
We utterly reject the use and abuse of the memory of the Holocaust for any purpose, as unfortunately appeared in an op-ed today. There is no place for connecting the worst crime in human history, or its perpetrators, to any contemporary debate, no matter how essential.— IzraelMagyarországon (@IsraelinHungary) November 28, 2020
Horrendous! Szilard Demeter, Hungarian Ministerial Commissioner compares G. Soros to Hitler, saying Hungary & Poland are "the new Jews", & "Europe is the gas chamber of Soros" b/c of #RuleofLaw process.Such ignorance of history & minimizing the Holocaust have to be called out.— AJC Central Europe (@AJC_CE) November 28, 2020
