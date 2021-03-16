The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Nubian ibex at risk of being abandoned by mother after hiker carries it

Approaching or touching ibexes can "stain" the animal, leading to the mother being unable to recognize the kid.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 16, 2021 10:52
Ibex kid found at Masada (photo credit: MASADA NATIONAL PARK/ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
Ibex kid found at Masada
(photo credit: MASADA NATIONAL PARK/ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
A Nubian ibex kid which was carried by a hiker to park rangers at Masada after she found the kid alone may lead to the kid being abandoned by its mother, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority announced on Tuesday.
Approaching or touching ibexes can "stain" the animal, leading to the mother being unable to recognize the kid. The kid was returned to where it was found in hopes that the mother would continue to care for it.
The Nature and Parks Authority stressed that if someone sees a wild animal in distress, they should call the authority at *3639 or tell a nearby park ranger and should not go near the animal.
Female ibexes are able to usually birth one kid and as much as twins if she is more experienced and in good physical condition. While calving takes place in the spring, mating takes place in autumn, so the ibex "bets" in a way on if there will be enough rain for there to be enough food to calve at all or to have one or two kids.
Kids have also been seen in forms of "kindergartens" where several female ibexes gather the goats and leave one or two females to look after them, while the others graze in more dangerous areas.
The rescue of ibexes from extinction and the existence of ibex populations throughout the Negev and Judean Desert is one of the most prominent achievements of nature conservation in Israel. At the time of the establishment of the State of Israel, a small number of ibexes remained in the Judean Desert, but, following conservation efforts, the population recovered and spread.


Tags Negev nature masada mountain wildlife in israel Nature and Parks Authority wildlife
