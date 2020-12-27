The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Numbers increase for youths at risk on streets due to lockdown -report

For many, home is not a safe place.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 27, 2020 09:01
Today the countrywide lockdown will go into effect at 5 p.m. which means you remain at home, but for many kids that is not an option. Due to the stress of coronavirus, kids are going to the streets to use drugs, self mutilate or even to prostitution as a way to avoid home, according to a report by non-profit ELEM as reported by Walla! News.
According to the latest guidelines, as in the second lockdown, students in grades 5-10 will not be returning to regular classrooms - rather they will have to learn in a virtual setting at home. For many, home is not a safe place. ELEM has reported that in comparison with the time period for last year the amount of children suffering from anxiety and depression is 4.4 times greater.
During the months of September and November 2020, 6,517 kids have turned to the non-profit ELEM organization for assistance. That is an increase of 41% and for 1,700 kids this is their first time going to ELEM, according to Walla! News citing the report.
That is a large increase from previous months. Many of the kids that have reached ELEM suffer anxiety and depression not only because of the lockdown, but because they come from homes that are considered abusive, either by verbal or physical abuse.
The coronavirus pandemic hit many sectors in Israel and due to this next lockdown at risk youths who look forward to school as a means of escape are searching different avenues and old bad habits again.


