O’Brien in Israel after Morocco-Israel normalization, says more to come

More Israeli-Arab normalization deals will follow the one arrived at with Morocco over the weekend, US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said on Sunday in Jerusalem when he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “The momentum is now on the side of the peacemakers,” O’Brien said adding that, “others will follow because the way of peace is far better than the way offered by terrorists... and radical clerics.” The US-brokered deal with Morocco, is the fourth one to fall under the rubric of the Abraham Accords. Israel has ratified two normalization deals, one with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and is working on finalizing details with Sudan.“Peace deals are becoming a regular event,” O’Brien joked. There is speculation that Oman and Indonesia would be next. “Nations in the region are putting aside old ideas and old grievances and embracing a better future,” O’Brien said.
