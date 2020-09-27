Ofer Malls Group to launch online shopping for customers amid coronavirus

As coronavirus continues to affect Israel and the country entered a second nationwide lockdown, the Ofer Shopping Malls Group is launching a new initiative aimed at helping both shops and shoppers.Customers, unable to visit malls due to the coronavirus regulations in place, will now be able to order from their favorite stores and have items delivered to their homes free of charge. According to Moshe Rosenblum, CEO of Ofer Shopping Malls Group: "We want to help (store) tenants during the lockdown, and help the customers who need to make purchases, and allow the mall to reach as far as the customer’s home. The goal is to continue to drive the economy and trade, even during the lockdown, and also make shopping accessible, especially to stores that do not have an independent online platform."The delivery service will be carried out in accordance with Health Ministry regulations and will allow employees of Ofer Malls to continue working, without risking infection by coming into contact with customers.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });