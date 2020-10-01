Ofer Malls teams up with One in Nine for Breast Cancer Month

The Ofer Malls Group has teamed up with Israeli breast cancer awareness advocacy association One in Nine for World Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and on Thursday began illuminating the Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall with pink lights.The color pink is meant to raise awareness of breast cancer and the importance of early detection of the disease. One in Nine works throughout the year to raise awareness of breast cancer and the importance of early detection. The main activity of the association is to have women tested for breast cancer from the age of 40.After the coronavirus lockdown, a fashionable bracelet will be launched by Ofer Malls, designed by designer and fashionista Etos Kobo.The item will be sold in Ofer malls at a symbolic price, and all proceeds will be donated to One in Nine. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });