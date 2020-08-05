Ofer Sirkin Mall to host youth employment fair

Ofer Sirkin Mall in Petah Tikva will host a youth employment fair that will also help the business community recruit temporary workers and help the youth contribute to their family’s livelihood and the economy during the novel coronavirus period.The fair will take place August 6, in cooperation with the Petah Tikva Municipality. As part of the fair, the youth can meet with employers looking for temporary workers. They will be able to register on the spot and immediately begin the sorting and absorption processes.The fair will offer a wide range of temporary jobs for the city’s youth, including: waiters, bartenders, shop assistants, couriers, sales representatives, cashiers, warehouse workers and cleaners.Rami Greenberg, mayor of Petah Tikva, said: “The employment fair will allow the youth to be exposed to dozens of business owners in the city and to the various jobs, while taking personal responsibility and being able to make a living independently during the summer. There is no doubt that the summer of 2020 is a challenging summer in light of the restrictions of the Health Ministry.”