Ohana: Police should act same towards all protesters, but don’t

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana rejected claims that he recently called for police to be forceful in their response to the ongoing protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that police should act equally towards all demonstrators.Last week, reports were leaked of Ohana apparently hinting to interim police commissioner Moti Cohen that the police were not acting strongly enough, asking if ultra-Orthodox, Ethiopian, or Arab protesters would have received as easy treatment as those against Netanyahu. Ohana told Channel 12 that assertions that he was calling for heavier use of police force were “interpretations” and said he expects “the police to act equally towards protesters from all sectors of society.” He added that he didn’t want to see incidents ending in handcuffs, arrests and tasers, and that police personnel should use “common sense and consideration” when dealing with protesters.
He added, however, that he did not believe protesters from different sectors were dealt with equally.“It can’t be that police act against the ultra-Orthodox like this, and against others like that. It needs to be equal for everyone.”He said that in incidents of excessive force against the public: “I expect disciplinary measures.”Ohana also stated that Netanyahu was not, and should not, be involved in the decision-making process to appoint a new police commissioner.Concerns have been raised regarding Netanyahu’s involvement in the appointment of law enforcement and justice officials, given his ongoing trial on corruption charges, with petitions to the High Court of Justice filed by activist groups to prevent him from doing so.Speaking to Channel 12, Ohana insisted that Netanyahu was not involved in the decision and was not pressuring him either.
He added, however, that he did not believe protesters from different sectors were dealt with equally.“It can’t be that police act against the ultra-Orthodox like this, and against others like that. It needs to be equal for everyone.”He said that in incidents of excessive force against the public: “I expect disciplinary measures.”Ohana also stated that Netanyahu was not, and should not, be involved in the decision-making process to appoint a new police commissioner.Concerns have been raised regarding Netanyahu’s involvement in the appointment of law enforcement and justice officials, given his ongoing trial on corruption charges, with petitions to the High Court of Justice filed by activist groups to prevent him from doing so.Speaking to Channel 12, Ohana insisted that Netanyahu was not involved in the decision and was not pressuring him either.