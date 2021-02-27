Oil spill in Mediterranean: Additional slick confirmed, might hit Israel

An oil slick in the Mediterranean was confirmed by the Environmental Protection Ministry on Saturday, confirming satellite footage obtained on Friday indicating yet another Mediterranean disaster.The oil slick currently 150 km west of Israel is not expected to reach the country for at least in the next few days.
Combining IAF drones, satellite images and various prediction models, the ministry claimed that at least within the confinements of the analysis, which ends on Monday, the slick is expected to mostly head south towards Egypt with a portion of it towards the east in the direction of Israel.Should a section of it drift eastwards, it might reach Israel after all.
The ministry added that no other international body reported on the slick. Israel reported it to the Regional Marine Pollution Emergency Response Centre for the Mediterranean Sea (REMPEC) in Malta.
The ministry held an evaluation under its director David Yahalomi and stated that, for the time being, it is unclear if it is even an oil or Petroleum slick.
"We continue to follow [the situation]", the ministry said.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}
"If there is a cause to think an oil spill is endangering the shores of Israel, the ministry will follow the national plan to respond to sea contamination by oil."