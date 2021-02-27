The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Oil spill in Mediterranean: Additional slick confirmed, might hit Israel

Combining IAF drones and satellite images, experts say the slick could hit Israel in days.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 27, 2021 19:27
An absorbent is used to show oil slick in the waters off Refugio State Beach on the Californian coast in Goleta, California, United States, May 21, 2015. An oil pipeline that burst along the California coast, fouling pristine beach and stretch of ocean near Santa Barbara, is believed to have spilled (photo credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/REUTERS)
An absorbent is used to show oil slick in the waters off Refugio State Beach on the Californian coast in Goleta, California, United States, May 21, 2015. An oil pipeline that burst along the California coast, fouling pristine beach and stretch of ocean near Santa Barbara, is believed to have spilled
(photo credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/REUTERS)
An oil slick in the Mediterranean was confirmed by the Environmental Protection Ministry on Saturday, confirming satellite footage obtained on Friday indicating yet another Mediterranean disaster.
The oil slick currently 150 km west of Israel is not expected to reach the country for at least in the next few days. 
Combining IAF drones, satellite images and various prediction models, the ministry claimed that at least within the confinements of the analysis, which ends on Monday, the slick is expected to mostly head south towards Egypt with a portion of it towards the east in the direction of Israel.
Should a section of it drift eastwards, it might reach Israel after all. 
The ministry added that no other international body reported on the slick. Israel reported it to the Regional Marine Pollution Emergency Response Centre for the Mediterranean Sea (REMPEC) in Malta
The ministry held an evaluation under its director David Yahalomi and stated that, for the time being, it is unclear if it is even an oil or Petroleum slick. 
"We continue to follow [the situation]", the ministry said.
"If there is a cause to think an oil spill is endangering the shores of Israel, the ministry will follow the national plan to respond to sea contamination by oil." 
   


Tags law crisis Sea
