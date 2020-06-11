The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Online learning set to stay at Israel's universities after COVID-19

The mass move to online study may present an opportunity for ambitious institutions seeking to reach wider audiences.

By EYTAN HALON  
JUNE 11, 2020 17:29
Students on campus at Tel Aviv University (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Students on campus at Tel Aviv University
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
The rapid expansion of academia into the digital realm in recent months is unlikely to retreat, even after the coronavirus outbreak subsides.
 
While the University of Cambridge has already decided that virtual lectures will continue until summer 2021 in a decision that will likely be replicated elsewhere due to social distancing requirements, the mass move to online study may also present an opportunity for ambitious institutions of higher education seeking to reach wider audiences.
 
Having pivoted to all things digital in recent months, Tel Aviv University is expected to extend and continue offering its virtual courses by implementing online learning into the regular curriculum and the application process.
 
In addition, the university is working to launch digital courses for international students located abroad, and for older Israelis attracted by lifelong learning opportunities.
 
While the Tel Aviv University campus already welcomes a large number of foreign undergraduate and postgraduate students every year, lectures delivered via Zoom or similar digital platforms during the summer and next academic year will enable the wider public and registered students to study full courses online, no matter their location.
 
“On one hand, we are very conscious that we have seen a lot of interest to come and study at Tel Aviv University from international students,” Tel Aviv University International director Maureen Adiri Meyer told The Jerusalem Post.
 
“On the other hand, there are so many unknowns and factors that are not in the hands of the students. We wanted to guarantee that any student who is not able to come due to the situation will be able to start their studies as planned. All our international courses will have an option of taking them from afar, as long as it is needed.”
 
Earlier this week, Tel Aviv University opened registration for an online four-week, 12-session, English-language course called “COVID-19: From Crisis to Opportunity,” and has been developing an entirely-digital MBA program since before the outbreak.
Despite the “phenomenal response” to the course, university officials recognize that a key factor attracting many international students to Tel Aviv is the city itself, which cannot be replicated online.
 
Tel Aviv University is also expected to expand its acceptance criteria to include graduates of digital courses, replacing the need for psychometric entrance tests in some cases.
 
The new acceptance procedure, called Start&Up, will enable prospective students to study relevant foundation courses online and then, should they complete the courses successfully, be accepted to full-time study.
 
At the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, a representative said the Rothberg International School is currently gearing up for online summer courses in a range of fields, a full online Master’s program in Jewish Education, and is also working to launch additional online courses in entrepreneurship and other subjects.
 
A spokesperson for Ben-Gurion University of the Negev said the institution is rolling out a summer course in global health, and is currently working to offer programs online for international students unable to arrive at the start of the Fall semester.
 
Beyond digital learning, officials from Israel’s major universities recently told the Post that admissions departments are enjoying soaring interest ahead of the 2020/21 academic year, both from Israeli and international applicants.
 
While the true increase in student interest will only become clear in October, with the debut of the academic year, the sharp rise in applications from domestic students has largely been attributed to the cancellation of post-army backpacking trips due to travel restrictions, the lack of employment opportunities and the waiving of psychometric exam requirements.
 
Applications from international students have also increased significantly, likely due to the perception that Israel managed to control the coronavirus outbreak quickly, and the greater likelihood of a full year of in-class lectures.


Tags Tel Aviv university Coronavirus COVID-19 online learning
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why you should wear a mask to prevent second wave coronavirus? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Douglas Bloomfield Benjamin Netanyahu hires anti-Joe Biden strategist By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Hannah Brown 'Gone with the Wind' ban in US gets mixed Israeli reaction By HANNAH BROWN
Gershon Baskin The search for a new vision for Israeli-Palestinian peace – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
2 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
3 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
4 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
5 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by