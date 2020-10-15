Only 19% of flu vaccines purchased have arrived in Israel so far

Israel is having difficulty receiving vaccines as nations rush to purchase their share before a flu season that will be compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The best way to deal with the flu is to prevent it," Prof. Udi Davidson, director-general of the Clalit HMO, told Calcalist.

Demand for flu vaccines in Israel has skyrocketed, although it is still unclear if the country will be able to provide enough of them in time for the season.

The Health Ministry released guidelines detailing which citizens have priority for receiving the flu vaccine, with 15 at-risk groups listed, including those 65-years-old and older, those with chronic illnesses, medical staff, babies, women in labor and others. Those eligible to receive the vaccine will receive an invitation to go and receive it.

While Israel has ordered millions of vaccinations and expects to receive all of them, they are arriving in batches, with arrival times remaining unclear. Israel does not have the facilities required to produce vaccines in the country and must import all vaccines from other countries.

Haim Fernandes, director-general of the Leumit HMO, told Calcalist that he does not believe Israel has enough flu vaccines. "We're working on it all the time, and I pick up the phone three times a day to see if there is anything else. We already understand it's a bottleneck," he said.

Davidson, however, believes that there are enough vaccines, at least for those in the population who are at risk.

"There is a very large uncertainty not only around the amount of vaccines we will receive, but also concerning three other criteria: When will we get them? Because it's coming in drops and there's no reason to start vaccinating in January; At what price? Because the prices are skyrocketing by dozens of percent; And for what strains of the virus? Because you want to get the vaccinations with the most updated viruses and of course when they're dead and not weakened," Davidson told Calcalist.

RESEARCH HAS shown that people can be infected with both the flu and coronavirus at the same time – and that having both could be more dangerous, and having one could increase your risk of being infected with the other.

"Once you get infected with the flu and some other respiratory viruses, it weakens your body," epidemiologist Dr. Seema Yasmin, director of the Stanford Health Communication Initiative, told CNN. "Your defenses go down, and it makes you vulnerable to getting a second infection on top of that."

Experts believe that the two viruses together could cause longer lasting or more severe damage to the body, as they both attack the same organs, according to CNN.

Being infected with both simultaneously could increase the risk of death for patients. England’s deputy chief medical officer, Prof. Jonathan Van-Tam, told the Guardian that "43% of those with co-infection died compared with 26.9% of those who tested positive for Covid only."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, both COVID-19 and the flu are spread in a similar manner, via person-to-person contact or between people who are within about two meters of each other. Both are spread mainly by droplets made when people with the illnesses cough, sneeze or talk. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into their lungs. In countries where the flu season has already begun, lowered rates of infection were reported because social distancing and other preventative measures implemented for the coronavirus pandemic are also effective at preventing flu infections.



“More people will want to be tested,” Eyal Leshem, director of the Center for Travel Medicine and Tropical Diseases at Sheba Medical Center, said in August. “We really cannot tell how this will play out – and the best policy would be to hope for the best and prepare for the worst.”

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.

Only 19% of the 3.76 million flu vaccines ordered by healthcare providers in Israel has arrived so far, reported the Israel business daily Calcalist on Thursday.