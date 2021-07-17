Orangutan escapes Ramat Gan safari, returned safely

An orangutan at the Ramat Gan safari escaped on Saturday from her enclosure by climbing a tree. After Safari personnel failed to entice her back with food, she was shot by a tranquilizer gun and brought back safely.
Tana, an adult female orangutan, climbed up a tree and continued over the walls of the enclosure, which was damaged by a rocket during the recent Gaza conflict and was recently renovated.
According to the safari's announcement, Tana's caretakers and safari veterinarians initially tried to woo her back with food and treats. When this failed, the caretakers decided to alert the fire department, who arrived with a ladder. A veterinarian shot a tranquilizer dart into Tana's backside, after which firemen carefully lowered her back to her enclosure.
The safari emphasized that the incident happened in an area inaccessible by visitors and that there was no danger whatsoever.
Since the year 2000 there have been over 30 incidents of animals escaping from zoos, wildlife centers, and the safari. These include over 17 monkeys or apes, 4 hippopotamuses, 5 otters, a wolf, a kangaroo, and more. Perhaps the most memorable escape happened in 2017, when a weeper capuchin (a South-American type of capuchin monkey) escaped the Ramat Gan safari and roamed freely for a week. After a number of sightings around Ramat Gan, the monkey was eventually caught on safari grounds and returned to its place.
