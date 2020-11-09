Organizations offer support to parents struggling during coronavirus

With the education system not yet functioning and Israelis finding themselves in and out of lockdown, multiple organizations are offering support to Israeli parents. Jerusalem's Municipality will offer a series of free Zoom lectures on various topics related to parenting, and the Shalem Fund, an organization that helps those with special needs, will offer free Zoom meetings teaching methods of coping with challenging behaviors in disabled children. disabled family members during the coronavirus pandemic.Parents will also get the chance to share the challenges they are facing and ask the professional staff questions on how to best face them.The sessions will include 12 meetings over the course of a month and be funded by the Shalem Fund."We looked for a way to help the families of people with disabilities during the coronavirus, that is a very challenging time for this population," said Shalem Fund CEO Riba Moskol.Jerusalem's Municipality will be hosting "parenting in the living room," a series of 18 free lectures offered between November 8 and 12. The lectures will be given by experts and tackle a variety of issues related to parenting. The free sessions will take place at 8:30 p.m. every night and over 1,200 parents have signed up thus far.The Shalem Fund will also offer free Zoom sessions focused on physical activity tools combined with mental and emotional tools for parents to handle challenging behaviors from
Topics that will be covered include: playing and learning for children with attention deficit disorders, sleep disorders in infants and more. "New parents have experienced parenthood alongside the spread of the coronavirus and under lockdowns and regulations. We created the project to make things easier for the community of Jerusalem's parents," said the municipality.