Orthodox groups take over Kotel egalitarian prayer space for Tisha Be'av

A group of religious-Zionist groups are using the egalitarian prayer reserved for non-Orthodox services section for their prayers * Shai: “Because of people like this, the Temple was destroyed.”

By JEREMY SHARON  
JULY 14, 2021 17:18
A nearly empty Western Wall plaza is seen in Jerusalem's Old City amid the coronavirus pandemic, on January 4, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A group of conservative religious-Zionist groups are conducting a series of prayer services and classes this week in the egalitarian prayer section of the Western Wall, despite it being reserved for the use of Masorti (Conservative) and Reform groups. 
An organization calling itself the Joint Committee for Preserving the Holiness of the Western Wall gave notice of the prayer services and lessons at the site, situated at the southern end of the wall and outside of the central Western Wall complex. 
A mechitza, or gender separation divide, has been set up at the site in opposition to the egalitarian nature of non-Orthodox prayer services. 
Both the religious-Zionist group and the Masorti movement have plans to use the site for prayer services and reading of Megillat Eicha on Saturday night for Tisha Be'av, which could lead to a confrontation there. 
Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai condemned the development as “baseless hatred” and said that the area was the only place non-Orthodox groups have to pray at the Western Wall. 
The site, known as the Israel Section, is generally used by the Masorti (Conservative) and Reform movements for prayer services and celebrations, and was assigned for such purpose at the beginning of the century by the High Court of Justice. 
“At a time in which the government of deception is selling the country to the Reform movements, we are coming and strengthening the grip on the Western Wall,” reads a flyer posted on social media. 
On Thursday night, a special late night prayer service will be held and led by flagship religious-Zionist yeshiva Yeshivat Hakotel located in the Old City of Jerusalem, and on Tisha Be'av mass prayer services and lessons will also be held at the site. 
Among those participating in the events is also Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, a hardline leader of the conservative wing of the religious-Zionist sector and dean of the Ateret Yerushalayim Yeshiva in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City
Shai strongly criticized  the development on Wednesday, describing it as “baseless hatred.”
“Because of people like this, the Temple was destroyed,” said Shai.
“This is a group of right-wing, religious nationalist activists who have decided to push aside the Reform Movement and do this provocation,” he continued. 
The minister said the incident reminded him of the biblical parable of the “prized possession,” which the prophet Nathan used to reprimand King David for having sent the husband of Bathsheva to his death. 
“There is no reason to stick their finger in the eye of the Reform movements, they simply want a small corner of the Western Wall in order to have their prayers there, and justly so.” 
Representatives of the Joint Committee were not immediately available for comment. 


