Oshira moves offices to O-TECH complex

The first building of the O-TECH complex, which covers approximately 18,000 sq. m., is fully occupied.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 27, 2020 20:57
The Israel Electric Corporation office block overlooks a delicately restored and renovated eclectic-style residential building (photo credit: BARRY DAVIS)
The Israel Electric Corporation office block overlooks a delicately restored and renovated eclectic-style residential building
(photo credit: BARRY DAVIS)
Oshira, the real-estate arm of SK Group, has transferred its management offices to the O-TECH complex it is building in Kfar Saba. It is renting 350 square meters for 20 years at a cost of NIS 4 million.
The first building of the O-TECH complex, which covers approximately 18,000 sq. m., is fully occupied. Among the tenants are SodaStream, Regus, Novo Nordisk, Next, Segment, Finastra, SIBF, TrekAce and Oshira.
O-TECH is a new complex for hi-tech, biotech and international companies. It includes three office buildings, a leisure center and entertainment and dining area of more than 100,000 sq. m. The value of the project is approximately NIS 800m.


