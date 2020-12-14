The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Our Common Destiny scroll launched at Jerusalem ceremony

The Our Common Destiny scroll project is a joint initiative of Genesis Philanthropy Group and the State of Israel, under the auspices of President Reuven Rivlin.

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 14, 2020 20:33
Alternate Prime Minister is seen signing the Our Common Destiny scroll in Jerusalem on Hanukkah, on December 14, 2020. (photo credit: AVISHAG SHAR YASHUV)
Alternate Prime Minister is seen signing the Our Common Destiny scroll in Jerusalem on Hanukkah, on December 14, 2020.
(photo credit: AVISHAG SHAR YASHUV)
The launch of the “Our Common Destiny” scroll took place on Monday evening at the Tower of David Museum in Jerusalem, in the presence Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and with an appearance via Zoom by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is in quarantine after coming into contact with someone infected with the coronavirus.
The “Our Common Destiny” scroll project is a joint initiative of Genesis Philanthropy Group and the State of Israel, under the auspices of President Reuven Rivlin.
The project was created to emphasize and strengthen the ties between Israelis and world Jewry, through creating a document that defines common values for Jews from all over the world.
In addition to Netanyahu and Gantz, the ceremony was held in the presence of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion; Minister of Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevitch; chairman of Yamina Party Naftali Bennett; Dorit Golender, the vice president for community relations of the Genesis Philanthropy Group; and project director Sivan Aloni. Mikhail Fridman, an international businessman, investor and philanthropist, who is a co-founder and trustee of Genesis Philanthropy Group, spoke via Zoom.
The launch took place about a year after Rivlin inaugurated the scroll and it was sent out among Jewish communities around the world. The event was accompanied by an interactive audio light show on the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem and featured a performance by singer/songwriter Amir Benayoun.
The attendees who spoke signed the scroll and praised its goal of fostering Jewish unity all around the world. Lion lit the Hanukkah candles and recited the holiday blessing, saying it was fitting that the scroll would be signed in Jerusalem, “a city that shines light all over the world,” and at a time when historic peace agreements have just been signed between Israel and countries all over the world.
Netanyahu said he would have preferred to appear in person but was happy to take part in any case. “I do not turn a blind eye to the challenges. There are still dangerous phenomena of racism and antisemitism. We are committed to fighting them resolutely, fearlessly. But the light is infinitely greater than the darkness,” he said. “Together we will continue to strengthen the solidarity between Israel and the Diaspora, and between the Diaspora and the Diaspora. Together we will turn the letters of the scroll we signed into the building blocks of Eternal Israel.”
Gantz spoke about challenges facing the Jewish people, including the coronavirus and the economic crisis that it has caused, and said that the need for unity was greater now than ever, and praised those who initiated the scroll project.
Yankelevitch said: “The Jewish light is still lit. It is time that the Jewish people come together from all over Israel and around the world.”
Bennett spoke about how his American father grew up in San Francisco without feeling a strong connection to Israel or Judaism but said that changed after the Six Day War, when his parents felt engaged in Israel’s struggle and headed for Israel. He did bring some politics into the event, saying: “These are tough political times in Israel,” a clear reference to Gideon Sa’ar’s announcement that he was starting a new political party that would run in the next elections. But he said unity would triumph: “Fierce arguments? Certainly! Boycotts against each other? No! We are one people. And we will remain one.”
Fridman, via Zoom, said: “There is no cure for the pandemic of alienation among Jews,” other than promoting Jewish unity around the world and saying that the scroll would play a role in fostering unity.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Jerusalem Naftali Bennett Genesis Omer Yankelevich
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Normalized Israel-Morocco ties bring years of secret ties in the open By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El UAE sheikh buying half of Beitar Jerusalem signals bad news for bigots By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by