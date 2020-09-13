The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Outrage as Israel installs loudspeakers on Temple Mount - report

This is reportedly the third time loudspeakers have been installed since 2017.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 11:17
A view of the Temple Mount from the air
Jordanian and Palestinian officials expressed outrage after Israel reportedly installed loudspeakers next to the Temple Mount last week.
Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned "ongoing Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa" in a statement on Monday, according to Jordan's official Petra News Agency.
Daifallah Al-Fayez, a spokesperson for the ministry, stated that "The police actions are irresponsible tampering, unacceptable and constitute a provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world and a flagrant violation of Israel's obligations as the occupying power under international law."
The Waqf, an arm of the Jordanian Ministry of Sacred Properties, administers the Temple Mount site.
The spokesperson warned against the "consequences of the continued breaches," and called on the international community to pressure Israel to "stop the violations," according to Petra.
The Jordanian ministry also denounced the arrests of a number of Waqf officials in Jerusalem recently.
The loudspeakers were reportedly placed by the Ablution Gate (Bab al-Matharah) along the Western Wall of the Temple Mount plaza, according to the Middle East Eye.
This is the third time loudspeakers have been installed since 2017, according to the reports. The other two sets of loudspeakers are located near the Bani Ghanim Gate at the northwestern corner of the plaza and the Tribes Gate at the northeastern side of the plaza.
The Middle East Eye reported that Israeli security forces entered the complex on Sunday after the Waqf refused them entry to the Tribes Gate minaret, and used ladders to climb onto the roof and install the loudspeakers.
Palestinian reports claim the loudspeakers will be used to allow Israeli security forces to broadcast announcements and instructions to visitors to the site.
Wasfi Kailani, executive director of the Hashemite Fund for the Restoration of Al-Aqsa, told Arab News that the installation of the loudspeakers violates a century-old agreement preventing external intervention in Islam's holy places.
Jordan's Awqaf Minister Mohammad Khalileh condemned the arrests of Waqf officials, calling them "attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on the staff of his ministry.”
Ekrima Sabri, the former grand mufti of Al-Aqsa, told the independently funded online news organization that he believes that the loudspeakers will be used to tighten Israeli control over the mosque.
The Aqsa Mosque is located at the southern end of the Temple Mount complex, also known as Al Haram Ash Sharif.
"The occupation's measures against Al-Aqsa are invalid and illegal,” Sabri told the Middle East Eye. “We do not recognize them. We hold the Israeli government responsible for violating the sanctity of Al-Aqsa, because it is directly responsible for any aggression and it is the one that protects the settlers storming the site, encouraging them to increase their numbers."
The news organization additionally claimed that the loudspeakers could be used to broadcast Jewish prayers or deliver statements in Hebrew to settlers.
Israel Police enforce a strict ban on Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount. The Jerusalem Post revealed in December that Jewish visitors to the site had started praying, undisturbed by police forces. According to some Jewish visitors to the site, the police began enforcing the ban once again earlier this year.
Visits by religious Jews to the Temple Mount are monitored by Waqf guards and Israeli police – and all Jewish prayer, including silent prayer, is forbidden. No sacred Jewish objects, such as prayer books or prayer shawls, may be brought onto the mount, according to the tourism website Tourist Israel.


Tags Jordan Temple Mount waqf al-aqsa
