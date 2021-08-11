Over 161 lone soldiers to arrive in summer aliyah peak

161 lone soldiers will be making aliyah this summer, 12 having already landed on a Nefesh B'Nefesh Group Aliyah Flight on Tuesday. Approximately 300 lone soldiers are expected to arrive by the end of the year.

The aliyah of the lone soldiers is facilitated in cooperation with the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemet LeIsrael, JNF-USA and Tzofim-Garin Zabar.

"It is exciting to see that many young Jews over the age of 18, imbued with Zionism and a love of Israel, return to our land to defend it and give of themselves to ensure the continued safety of the State of Israel," said Minister of Aliyah and integration Pnina Tamano-Shata."

"The Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, under my leadership, will assist these young people participating in Garin Tzabar as lone soldiers, and we will make sure that they feel at home here. I and the whole nation salute them."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

In order to get help throughout their service and life after the army, the lone soldiers will become part of Nefesh B'Nefesh and Friends of IDF (FIDF) Lone Soldiers Program, which will offer guidance and care to the lone soldiers all through their time in the army and the adjustment to civilian life after. Currently, the program has some 3500 lone soldiers under its wing.



"It is remarkable to see that despite the obstacles and challenges over the last year, these young men and women bravely pick up their lives and leave their families in order to contribute to the Jewish State," said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B'Nefesh. "These future lone soldiers instill in all of us a huge sense of pride and embody the essence of Zionism by choosing to protect and serve the State of Israel ."

"It warms my heart to witness the dedication and sacrifice of young people choosing to leave their families and all that is familiar behind to come to Israel and defend the Jewish homeland and its people," said FIDF's CEO, Steven Weil. "We at FIDF will continue to support our beloved soldiers and strive to ensure that no lone soldier ever feels truly alone."

18-year-old Sarah Rocco from Trumbull Connecticut is one of the future lone soldiers and hopes to be a medic in the army, although she will be happy to contribute in whatever job she gets. "After a short semester in Israel, I just fell in love with the country and made the decision to return after I graduate high school and join the IDF," she said.

The future lone soldiers range between the ages of 17 and 27 and will live in cities and areas all over the country.

"We are proud to be part of their life and accompany them in the last year leading to their aliyah," said Executive Director of "Tzofim Tzabar Olami" Elad Sanderovich. "We will continue to be their home away from home leading to their enlistment date and throughout their military service."