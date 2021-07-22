What is the role that aliyah plays in the State of Israel? - opinion

However, and for a multitude of reasons, the acknowledgment of individual and collective impact and contribution of new immigrants has, over and over, been sidelined and overlooked, resulting in an inability to translate the incredible reality of absorption of immigration from diverse backgrounds into the incredible success it has in fact been. This, to the detriment of vital conversations and fulfillment of the potential role of olim to lead important-turned-urgent discussions and actions as to the meaning, ability and responsibility of a sovereign Jewish and democratic state, with all that the intersection of identities implies and involves.

Among other consequences, are theories of privilege and intersectionality that affect the current social discourse and fabric, and that attribute difference and divisions to ethnic, religious or political affiliations, deepening rifts and gaps and threatening internal resiliency, as well as relations between the Jews in Israel and those around the world.

Approaching the age of 75, considering multi-dimensional challenges to internal Israeli resiliency and to relations between Jews in Israel and those around the world, it is imperative to consider the immigration paradigm of “melting pot” having contributed to the current reality and perception, and to create and generate a shift to the “mosaic and dignity of difference” model that has made Israel what it is.

A few days after Tisha Be’av, a day of remembrance and reflection, more than ever it is clear that the third historic opportunity for Jewish sovereignty in Israel brings with it tremendous responsibility. As such, it is imperative we engage with evolving challenges and opportunities, the issue of aliyah and role of olim being pivotal ones, with many significant, short- and long-term implications. This transformation harbors the potential not only to alter perception and reality for current and future olim, but to heal internal and external rifts and wounds, in a process of a truth and reconciliation process that acknowledges and empowers viewpoint and experiential diversity.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Lifelong commitment to human rights, Israel and the Jewish people led to, inspired and informed my public service as a Knesset member in multiple capacities, exposing significant blind spots of Israeli elected leadership in the Jewish and democratic nation-state, founded upon the principles of the Declaration of Independence.

IN THE political stalemate and ensuing paralysis, at a time of growing urgency, I am grateful for opportunities to partner with effective platforms to continue leading fundamental issues, among them as head of the Nefesh B’Nefesh Aliyah Policy and Strategy Institute, senior consultant to the Jewish Federations of North America, and myriad engagements seeking to create a vision for proactive, holistic and systemic change. I am invigorated, inspired and motivated to further action by thousands from Israel and around the globe who have reached out to express gratitude for having their voices heard and share their hope of taking an active role in focusing on common ground, shaping our reality and paving the path forward, to make this beloved miracle turned reality that should never be taken for granted, the best possible version of itself.

We are living at an incredible time of opportunity and responsibility. Standing on the shoulders of Zionist visionaries and realizers, we are the links in a chain of the founding generation. As such, we have a unique role to play in leading and implementing change that can inspire tangible transformation, in perception and reality. Engaging challenges of olim from a holistic perspective rather than a sectorial one will enable us to identify and remove hurdles for current and prospective new immigrants, stimulating the economic and social growth engine of aliyah, relevant more than ever in the face of a global pandemic.

Furthermore, it will generate deepened understanding and appreciation among the general Israeli public, empowering olim to take their rightful and necessary places in public leadership positions and around decision-making tables, enhancing their vital contribution to the development of Israel in all areas of life itself – from engaging with, defining and balancing “Jewish” with “democratic.” to good governance and transparency, to mental health and education, for the sake of Israel’s entire public – Arabs and Jews, religious and secular, young and old. It will propel olim to take their role as the critical live bridge that they are, securing the continued development of the State of Israel and the Jewish people, renewing the covenant, altering and deepening the relationship between Jews in Israel and their sisters and brothers around the world.

At this historic intersection of global and local challenges and opportunities, from within and without, it is imperative to individually and collectively identify our abilities and responsibilities, and to lean in in order to maximize influence. This is the challenge and opportunity of our generation. It is our call to action. As this historic period of remembrance and reflection draws to a close, with renewed commitment to the past, present and future of our state, our people and the world, we must resolve to continue leading this process – together.

The writer serves as a senior public policy and strategy adviser to several organizations. She is former member of Knesset, having served as chair of the Israel-Diaspora Relations Subcommittee; member of the Foreign Relations and Defense, Law and Constitution, Aliyah and Klita committees; Knesset Liaison on the issue of the ICC; and founding member of the International Bipartisan Task Force to Combat Online Antisemitism.